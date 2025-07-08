A woman in her 50s left the United States to see her lover, who was deported by Donald Trump's ICE

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly referred to as ICE, is a federal agency under the Department of Homeland Security responsible for enforcing federal immigration and customs laws, including deportation

The woman noted that her daring act of love was not welcomed by some people, who called her crazy

A woman of Haitian descent, known on TikTok as @jess_notfree, disclosed on the social media platform that she left the US to see her man deported by the US immigration and Customs Enforcement, popularly known as ICE.

"Wouldn’t you want me to do the same for you too??!?" she quizzed netizens.

A woman flies out of the US to meet her deported lover. Photo Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin, TikTok/@jess_notfree

Source: Getty Images

The woman, in her 50s, shared a short clip with words overlaid on it. The clip captured a scene from the view of someone on a moving vehicle.

She said people called her crazy for flying out of the US to see her deported lover.

"People are calling me crazy because I left the US to go see my man who got deported by ICE smh," she wrote.

Under Donald Trump's second stint as the US president, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has clamped down on illegal immigrants from various nationals, detaining and deported them where necessary.

Some people have also been deported for various reasons other than being illegal immigrants.

A woman travelled out of the US to meet her deported lover. Photo Credit: @jess_notfree

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's move triggers reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to what the lady did below:

Mosh47 said:

"Trust me, he will be back! Get you a good lawyer!"

Kreate_gie said:

"You did the right thing.. Follow what matters to u.. This world needs more women like you."

jonboy said:

"Are you sure they gonna let you back in🤔 am assuming your people are of Haitian decent."

DECIDER ➍ said:

"As long as he was there for you when you needed him, it's you and him against the world. Enjoy."

CelestialStar said:

"✨✨✨ People need to mind they business btw your hair is beautiful I pray y'all have a great time."

One lone soul said:

"I get it I guess but ummm be very careful. Lots of ppl in other places think all Americans are rich."

RETTA said:

"That’s what you was supposed to do! Don’t let anyone tell you differently! I would follow mine too!"

I.Was.Here said:

"I sure hope the you are married to that guy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man originally from Congo was deported to another country by the US State Department.

6 Nigerians deported from US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that six Nigerians were deported from the United States over various offences.

The deportees arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday via a Delta Airlines flight, landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos just before 9 am. When they arrived in Nigeria, they were received by officials from various Nigerian government agencies, who would determine the next steps regarding their status and reintegration.

The US government, under the Donald Trump administration, intended to enforce more deportations as part of its policy to streamline migration in the country. Sources familiar with the matter stated that this move aligned with efforts to maintain immigration control and national security.

