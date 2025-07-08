In less than two years, a lady got her Canadian permanent residency and disclosed she had entered the country as a visitor

She noted that the route she had taken to switch from a visitor's visa to a Canadian permanent residency has been discontinued

The lady's celebration video elicited mixed reactions, with some people confirming that they got their PRs via the same route

On June 25, a lady got her Canadian permanent residency and excitedly celebrated it online.

According to the lady, she had entered Canada on a visitor's visa before making a switch.

A lady had visited Canada on a visitor's visa. Photo Credit: @akpewizie

Source: TikTok

In less than two years, she became a permanent resident. She posted a video on TikTok where she flaunted her Canadian PR.

In another video, she promised to give a tell-it-all on how she moved from a visitor's visa to a permanent residency within two years.

She, however, noted that Canada no longer permits the route she took in achieving her residency.

The Canadian resident advised people to do their research.

"I know that they no longer do the route that I did for visitors to permanent residency.

"So, I don't know. You guys will have to make your own research," she said.

Her video elicited mixed reactions on social media. Some people corroborated her story by sharing that they became Canadian permanent residents too after entering on a visitor's visa.

A lady travelled to Canada on a visitor's visa. Photo Credit: @akpewizie

Source: TikTok

Watch her explanation below:

Canadian resident's story about PR generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

Bayo Dosumu said:

"I came to Canada with a visitor visa in 2018....i got my PR 2021 Sept 29......and on July 04 2023 i became a Canadian citizen...those were d good old days in Canada."

Mrs.royallife1st.wife🇨🇦🇬🇭 said:

"This is why they keep changing the immigration law smh."

Miss Sia HRMA Frazer2b🇸🇱🇨🇦 said:

"I came to Canada as a visitor too but i already got my PR card August 2023."

God's child said:

"🙏🙏🙏Pray for us also and show us also the right way God will bless you more for helping others."

SAMRINE PROGRAMME(SIESP) said:

"I have been denied twice, but I believe God's time will come."

uche70 said:

"Current in 2025 you cannot convert visitor visa to work or study with current rules it impossible!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had relocated to Canada as a permanent resident.

Lady gets Canada PR in one year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how she moved to Canada with a work permit and got permanent residency in one year.

In January 2023, she moved to Canada with a work permit after she was accepted as an international student in a reputable institution.

The Canadian immigrant did not waste any time in pursuing her dream of settling down in Canada, and followed all the necessary steps and requirements to qualify for permanent residency. She expressed her gratitude and happiness for achieving this feat, which many people only dream of.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng