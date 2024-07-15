A Nigerian lady has opened up about her challenges as an international student in the United Kingdom

The young lady, who is approaching 21 years, lamented juggling school work, her hustle and debt

She said it took her months of applications and failed job interviews to finally get a contract work

A Nigerian lady in the diaspora, @themillyonette, has shared how she really feels about her relocation to the UK.

@themillyonette said she feelsshe is aging so fast and yet she is just turning 21.

She said living in the UK has not been easy. Photo Credit: @themillyonette

Source: TikTok

@themillyonette lamented juggling with her hustle, school work and her debt as an international student.

She noted that it took her five months to land a contract job after five months of applications and failed interviews.

She added that 90% of her income have been going to paying her bills. Her TikTok post has stirred mixed reactions online.

People react to the lady's lamentation

Bimpe_herself said:

"It gets better, those periods are periods you will look back on and smile at yourself because you didn’t give up and you did it keep going you are almost there."

A Slice of Life with Mrs A said:

"You’ve got this. As someone told me, it takes time but everything will eventually start to feel normal again ❤️."

Harkintunde said:

"It’s not for the fainted heart person, My Dad told me even if you relocate from Ibadan to Lagos, it will be difficult, now we are talking abt you been about 10k miles away from home."

Rose said:

"One thing that helped me was speaking to my mum every blessed day, sometimes I cry to bed but look at me now, they all memories. Give yourself time and you will be fine. Sending you lots of love."

Annie Dennie said:

"My 29yrs in Nigeria, I haven’t cried as much as I have in 2yrs in the uk. I miss Nigeria, I miss home, I miss my mummy. The fact that I can’t run or cry back to her when I want. I hope it gets better."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared what she learnt after one year in the UK.

Lady shares her experience after relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had broken silence on life abroad six months after she relocated to the UK.

Esther shared the first pictures she took in the UK and had posted on social media at a time when she was clueless about life overseas.

"I was an absolute JJC but then I made a post that I just relocated to the UK and got great advice and assistance from amazing people on my list and even strangers who just got to know me from the post I made," she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng