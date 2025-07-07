An Air India pilot reportedly collapsed after he was supposed to fly an airplane from Bengaluru to Delhi

The incident happened on July 4, resulting in a delay and a change of pilot who later flew the airplane

According to reports, the pilot in question was taken to the hospital, and he is said to be in a stable condition

A pilot who works for Air India reportedly collapsed at a time he was supposed to fly passengers to Delhi.

The plane was yet to take off when the pilot collapsed, resulting in a medical emergency being declared.

The Air India pilot was rushed to the hospital. Photo credit: Getty Images/FG Trade and gregi69.

Source: Getty Images

According to reporting by Hindustan, the pilot was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Although the reason for the pilot's collapse was not mentioned, he is said to be a stable condition.

Air India also confirmed the development which happened on July 4.

The pilot was supposed to fly the Air India Flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi.

However, as a result of his collapse and subsequent rush to the hospital, another pilot took over and flew the airplane.

Air India said:

“There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of 04 July. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately. He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital. Consequently, AI2414 was delayed and operated by another member of our cockpit crew. Our immediate priority is to assist the pilot and his family to ensure his speedy recovery."

Another pilot later flew the airplane to Delhi. Photo credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

