Two members of Jimmy Odukoya's church went from coming to church with just their faith to getting their prayers answered

In a video shared on his page, the pastor called out the two individuals who needed money to pay for their tuition

The actor-turned-pastor eventually raised N9.2m for both of them as his members pledged different amounts in local and foreign currencies

During a powerful church service at The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Jimmy Odukoya changed the story of two of his church members.

The actor who recently took up the senior pastor role at his late dad's church in a video called out two members who had indicated that they needed help.

He assured the young man and lady that the miracle they sought would happen as he faced the . and asked for those God had spoken to at that moment.

congregationended up leaving with N680 thousand pledged by a man.

The lady needed $7500 (N6.5 million)The young man needed N140 thousand to complete his tuition, and after church members, present and online,, donated to her cause, N8.6 million was raised for her.

Jimmy Odukoya has assured the lady that it would be like a film trick, but as long as she believed, she would leave with the amount she needed.

Recall that the pastor's dad, Taiwo Odukoya recently passed away and was laid to rest in September.

Jimmy Odukoya captioned the post with:

"The year might be almost over but we are still in the season of CREATIVE MIRACLES!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

The video got netizens commending Jimmy the church and declaring testimonies over their lives.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

praisegeorge:

"If you pray for this man of God, let me see your hands up. It is nit only about receiving blessing but we should remember to hold him up in our prayers. Blessings."

harri_moore:

"This is what Christianity is supposed to be, helping one another covering each other's shame."

diaryofakitchenlover:

"God is still in the business of doing good."

queenjane847:

"What stop me from coming to this church is just distance from my house I see the power of God here. God bless me with a car."

toluwanimee:

"How would she have imagined she would get such help that very day, only God can do these things simply transformational."

Jimmy Odukoya speaks about emerging as senior pastor of TFOLC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the pastor revealed he was ordained as a minister in 2009 and became a full-time pastor in 2012. He shared that he had been the lead pastor of the youth church for years.

PJ also spoke about his hairdo, noting that there are places or scriptures in the bible that back his hairstyle.

The young clergyman also spoke about his acting career, despite all suggestions that he would have to stop acting now that he is the church's senior pastor.

