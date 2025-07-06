A Nigerian lady has shared her frustrating experience on TikTok after visiting a male friend who lost his father

According to the lady, she had decided to pay a condolence visit to him only to regret her action after he made an unexpected move

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users expressed anger in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's encounter with a male friend who recently lost his father has sparked outrage online.

The lady had visited her friend to offer condolences, but was taken aback by his attitude on that day.

Lady shares experience at male friend's house

The lady, identified as @reennee124 on TikTok, shared her account of the incident and expressed great anger.

She claimed that her friend began making romantic advances towards her while she was consoling him.

According to her, she had to devise a plan to escape the situation by asking a friend to call her and pretend that she needed her urgently.

Her plan worked, and she was able to leave the premises without any romantic involvement with him.

However, she was perplexed when her friend suggested that he had expected her to spend the night.

As soon as she left the place, she immediately blocked his contact so he wouldn't be able to reach out to her again.

"A friend of mine lost his dad and I'm so shocked with his attitude. Men doh. Had to block his number and on social media. Please don't say I am doing too much," she said in part.

Reactions as lady shares worrisome experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@blossom said:

"When my fiancé dad died after hot cry from both of us this man knacck me wetin no good I shock but I take am as part of grieving."

@BODYAPT|FLAT TUMMY BODYENHANCE reacted:

"Happened to me too. A very very good friend of mine! Lost his dad and that was his thought that same day??? Omo!"

@Aribajr said:

"You for just help the young man I mean what are friends for believe me he will never forget that act of help."

@ABIKEADE said:

"Trust me, the thing don Dey e mind since, he just Dey look for opportunity. Me and those gender friendship no Dey pass social media."

@Kimberly Simeon said:

"That was how my late friends elder brother wanted to do same to me, the same day we lost his sister (my friend) Omo I was heartbroken."

@ChairmanMao said:

"I would have been crying and put my head on your lap o ni mo igba Ti mo ma Gbenusi obo e. Ama Jor sunkun ni."

@adeshinaakin7 said:

"A man, even in the depths of emotional breakdown, can still experience arousal a paradox only fully understood by being one. The body and mind don’t always grieve in sync."

@Ra1n•On+TT said:

"When I men say females can’t be besties with male friends without any thought of waiting for the right time una go think say nah joke."

@EverythingJasmine.NG said:

"I dey talk am say the day wey wife kpai em husband go knackk!!! But u see women wen they are grieving they are fr. Saying this because I lost my elder sister 2 months back and am wondering the same marriage she didn’t leave because of children. Shey d man no go move on."

@josiah added:

"I don't justify his actions, he was 100% wrong. But don't block him completely. Block calls, but let what'spp channel be open. Give him that chance to apologize. Sorry about what happened."

@larry Aylesso added:

"I have once visited a lady friend when her mother died and later in the night as I was leaving her house she insisted that I must spend d nite with her as she's can think straight again. I obliged her request. People have their ways of consoling theirselves."

