Despite the fact that her bully died two years ago, a lady has said she will never forgive him for what he did to her

She recounted her horrific bullying experience back in secondary school, and it sparked mixed reactions on social media

While many condemned the bully's terrible act, but urged the lady to forgive him, others supported her decision to bear a grudge till eternity

A lady, @Dee_jumai, has vowed that she will bear a grudge against her secondary school bully till they both meet God.

The X user narrated what her school bully did to her, noting that he died two years ago.

Lady's terrible bullying experience

According to the lady, her late school bully drank her soft drink and peed in the bottle, which he left in her lunch pack.

In addition to that, he ate all her food, leaving her hungry for the rest of the day.

She found out her drink had been replaced with pee when she was about to drink it, only to stop abruptly when she realised that its cap opened easily.

She said her mum gave her lunch that day because she knew she would pick her up very late. She noted that her bully did many terrible things to her.

The bully victim said her classmates were puzzled when she had no condolences for him upon his demise. Her full story read:

"In secondary school, a bully drank my Lacasera, peed in the bottle, and left it in my lunch pack. I almost drank it, only stopped ’cause the cap opened too easily. He died 2 yrs ago, and classmates were shocked I had no condolences. Lol.

"He ate the rest of my food too, I spent the rest of the day with nothing to eat.

"The only reason my mum packed us lunch that day was because she knew she was going to pick us up really late.

"This was one of the many terrible things he did to me btw.

"I can’t perform forgiveness just because the person is dead, I will hold this grudge till we both face God."

Bully victim's experience sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

@Saodami1 said:

"For me I forgive easily, but I never forget. To each their own. You are on your right. Everybody knows what's right sometimes the wrongs done to some are just unforgettable or hard to forgive, in fact TRAUMATIC.

"Forgive not for that person sha, but for yourself to move on or DON'T, it's your choice."

@ManLikeLight_ said:

"I support you. It pis.ses me off when terrible people die, people try to whitewash them. That whole "don't speak ill of the dead" is BS."

@Debbieyxx said:

"I actually feel you on this, someone that was a catalyst to me being bullied in high school died and I felt nothing but deep annoyance for the person. Took dreams and the grace of God to forgive this person, take your time to process it and your feelings are valid."

@prinnypepper_ said:

"That’s so inhumane, how did he even think of that😭 also please I support. You owe him absolutely NOTHING."

@momigal said:

"This is wrong.

"Why won't you feel you need to send or feel your condolences towards him.

"Forgive him and pray for your enemy.

"I know it will be hard for you but you have to forgive him or he."

