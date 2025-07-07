Mixed reactions have trailed the cash reward presented to the best graduating nurse of the University of Benin (UNIBEN)

During a ceremony, the awardee, a lady, was called out to receive the cash prize, which was packaged into an envelope

However, when the presenter mentioned the amount in the envelope, many internet users were disappointed

Nigerians have reacted to the cash prize given to the University of Benin (UNIBEN)'s best graduating nurse.

A trending video on TikTok showed the moment the best nurse walked to the stage, accompanied by her mum, to receive her cash prize.

On the stage, a man presented the cash prize, placed in an envelope, to the lady on behalf of the Edo State Council.

The graduands went into a frenzy as the presenter announced that the cash prize was N30k. However, internet users criticised the amount and described it as meagre.

The N30k cash prize sparked conversation about the poor and discouraging reward for academic excellence in the country, which falls very short of the millions that winners of reality or entertainment shows receive.

N30k prize to best student sparks outrage

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the N30k prize below:

PrinceRich said:

"I choose BBN over this award no vex. Congratulations anyways misplaced priority Nigeria education."

ayomide love said:

"Nawa oooo 30k see has the thing dey vex me them no give her job or million naira for all the money and time when she spend for school congratulations 🎉 to her."

🎀✩♡Fàvvÿ🎀✩♡ said:

"I first de happy as I see this video oo as I yus hear 30k I squeeze face once."

Ms. Koks✨ said:

"As in 30k as how???"

jojo_natty said:

"30k how much for school from 100L till final year 😂😂. How much she spend for projects 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️. Well congratulations to her she sef no small."

RENA said:

"30k for best graduating and bbn winner be going home with 100million Kai, misplaced priority."

obaigbo09 said:

"Mehn congrates oooo you really tried but this country ehn how can dey give just 30k to someone how has been struggling for about 4 years like guy this is why giyz no dey go school again."

mhizdiamond123 said:

"At first I was so excited but when I hear 30k omo shame wear me coat of many colors."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man was gifted a cash prize of N1 million for emerging as the best graduating student.

2 best graduating students get N10 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun had rewarded two best graduating students at the University of Lagos with N10 million each.

Governor Abiodun stated that the UNILAG's best graduating students were to engage with students, share their experiences, and encourage academic excellence.

“To further appreciate their hard work, we are supporting them with N10 million each as a token of our gratitude and a symbol of the limitless opportunities that come with diligence and perseverance," the governor wrote.

