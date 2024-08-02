A young Nigerian lady shared a video featuring a Nigerian boy who was awarded the top honour of overall best-graduating student, receiving a cash prize of ₦1,000,000

In the video, she captured the moment as other top graduates stepped forward to collect their own cash prizes

The joyful students couldn't contain their excitement, breaking into short, energetic dance steps to celebrate this significant achievement

Nigerian boy wins ₦1,000,000 cash prize. Photo credit: @krizvera

Source: TikTok

The graduates, filled with excitement, celebrated by performing lively dance moves, capturing the joy of their achievements. The video was posted by @krizvera.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Winnercharles said:

“My school gave overall best 10k.”

KrizVera wrote:

“Let me guess FUTO.”

Lisa raymond:

“My own maths set, book nd drink.”

Turbans and Veils:

“How much is your school fees?”

KrizVera:

“My school fees ke.”

Deese .babyyyy:

“Them dey give 1m I go carry first for all the classes plus my own.”

Ellaris:

“I got lucky UBA gave me 50k, school gave me Text book.”

Abba's_Glee:

“Nawa oooo which kind secondary school I go bayi.”

Jaeda_JesusBaby:

“Beautiful to watch .. love how excited the grandaunts were.”

Rocky:

“My own na certificate,10k n towel, aka gum school.”

Oma Baby:

“This is beautiful buh this children sun too watch this oyibo people graduation.”

Cindeehairs:

“They gave journal.”

Hafoo:

“10k and 100k respectively.”

OpticianIllorin:

“The university's gave congratulations only.”

Virtuejames:

“Notebook and pen.”

ReaL~~Nuella:

“My Uni gave overall best 1m too.”

Quinn:

“My school gives 50k for best graduating in nursing.”

Chi Dera:

“Free make up and photo shoot for over all best student my school self try.”

Joyy:

“I looked at my school and sighed.”

Source: Legit.ng