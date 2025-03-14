Governor Dapo Abiodun has honoured the two best-graduating students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Abiodun appointed Samuel Badekale and Haroun Adebakin as Education Ambassadors of Ogun State

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governor also gave the two young men who emerged with a perfect 5.0 CGPA the sum of N10m each

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun has appointed Samuel Badekale and Haroun Adebakin—who emerged as the best graduating students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a perfect 5.0 CGPA as Education Ambassadors of Ogun State.

Abiodun said the UNILAG's best-graduating students are to engage with students, share their experiences, and encourage academic excellence.

“To recognize their dedication and inspire future generations, we have appointed them as Education Ambassadors of Ogun State. In this role, they will engage with students, share their experiences, and encourage academic excellence.”

The governor of the gateway state also gave Bdekale and Adebakin the sum of N10 million each.

“To further appreciate their hard work, we are supporting them with N10 million each as a token of our gratitude and a symbol of the limitless opportunities that come with diligence and perseverance.”

The governor made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @DapoAbiodunCON on Friday, March 12.

Abiodun said his administration will continue to honor and support exceptional individuals who make Ogun State proud.

“We celebrate these ambassadors and encourage other students to embrace hard work, discipline, and integrity, knowing that success comes through commitment and determination.”

