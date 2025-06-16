Funerals Held as Air India Crash Victim Remains Handed Over to Families

A devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has claimed at least 279 lives, leaving families in mourning and investigators searching for answers

As officials work to identify victims through DNA testing, grieving relatives endure an agonizing wait for their loved ones' remains

Meanwhile, authorities have recovered the aircraft's flight data recorder, hoping to uncover the cause behind one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent history

Mourners in India gathered to pay their last respects to those killed in one of the world’s worst aviation disasters in decades.

White coffins were covered with flowers as grieving families held funerals for some of the at least 279 victims of the Air India plane crash.

Health officials in Ahmedabad have begun handing over the first passenger bodies identified through DNA testing. However, for most families, the wait continued.

"They said it would take 48 hours. But it's been four days and we haven't received any response," said Rinal Christian, 23, whose elder brother was among the passengers.

Tragic losses and unanswered questions

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had 242 passengers and crew on board when it crashed on Thursday into a residential area of Ahmedabad. At least 38 people on the ground also lost their lives.

"My brother was the sole breadwinner of the family," Mr Christian said. "So what happens next?"

Funeral ceremonies were held in Ahmedabad, with mourners chanting prayers as families bid farewell to loved ones, including passenger Megha Mehta, who had been working in London.

Dr Rajnish Patel from Ahmedabad’s civil hospital confirmed that 47 victims had been identified by Sunday evening.

Recovery efforts and investigations

The crash site remains an active scene, with workers continuing to clear debris while police inspect the area. Witnesses reported badly burnt bodies and scattered remains.

The aircraft erupted into a fireball moments after take-off, smashing into buildings occupied by medical staff. While most of those injured on the ground have been discharged, one or two remain in critical care.

Second Black Box located

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the disaster. Authorities confirmed that the flight data recorder, commonly known as the black box, was recovered from a rooftop near the crash site.

Experts believe the device will provide crucial details regarding engine and control settings, while the cockpit voice recorder may offer further insights.

India’s Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, stated that decoding the flight data recorder would "give an in-depth insight" into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Inspections ordered for Air India’s fleet

In response to the tragedy, Indian authorities have ordered inspections of Air India's entire fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Eight of the 34 Dreamliners in India have already undergone examination, with urgent checks continuing for the remaining aircraft.

The plane that crashed was 12 years old. While the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has had an overall strong safety record, other Boeing models have faced safety concerns globally.

Families demand answers

For those still waiting on DNA identification, frustrations mounted over delays in support.

"I'm disappointed in them. It is their duty," said Imtiyaz Ali, who was still waiting to identify his brother’s remains.

One survivor, British citizen Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, emerged from the wreckage, though his brother was also on board the ill-fated flight.

Authorities confirmed that among the passengers were 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian, in addition to 12 crew members.

Among those lost was a father of two young girls, Arjun Patoliya, who had travelled to India to scatter his late wife’s ashes.

"I really hope that those girls will be looked after by all of us," said Anjana Patel, mayor of London’s Harrow borough, where some victims had lived.

Missed flight that saved a life

While communities mourned, one woman recounted how she had narrowly avoided tragedy.

"The airline staff had already closed the check-in," said Bhoomi Chauhan, 28.

"At that moment, I kept thinking that if only we had left a little earlier, we wouldn't have missed our flight," she told the Press Trust of India news agency.

