A Nigerian lady was amused after entering a restaurant where food is presented to customers on a shovel

She said the restaurant is located in Lagos and that waiters dance while serving food on a shovel

While some people expressed disgust about the shovel concept, others opined that the concept and presentation might make the restaurant's meals expensive

A lady found it amusing when she visited a Lagos restaurant where food is served to customers on a shovel.

She took to TikTok to share a video of the restaurant's waiters dancing while holding shovels with food.

"POV:- You went to a restaurant in Lagos where they serve your food in a shovel while dancing," the lady captioned her video.

In the clip, two waiters appeared on the scene holding shovels with food and danced with it, without spilling any.

Guests appeared thrilled with the waiters' display, with some recording them with their phones.

People comment on the restaurant's concept

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the restaurant's shovel concept below:

emilyjoseph580 said:

"I will immediately ask for they acct deets. I love seeing people try to work. It’s not easy. Will make a video when I go there."

Kathy marnell said:

"Even if ona use head pan la wetin I get I go still even if ona still throw backflip join."

Othuke_Donald ☦️ said:

"See as them de dance like undertakers 😂 wetin man nor go do for this moooneyyy."

Shalom’s Skinempire 🇧🇯 🇳🇬 said:

"If una don dance finish,keep my food make I chop and I no fit pay pass the amount on the receipt o."

TSHIRT BULK WHOLESALE SUPPLIER said:

"My sales reps never see this ones oo before dem talk say my work hard😂😂😂😂dey don't know we are no more in d 1990's now we do anything for this money o💯 God bless you guys and make u great in life."

Uchechukwu said:

"In a world full of experiments, eating with a shovel as a plate can never interest me."

lemon_impex said:

"I no go chop am. I no go earn with shovel and still chop with shovel. Never."

Ezinne🥰 said:

"Imagine going through a heartbreak and remembering u have to dance at work the next day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shared a video of a restaurant where he was served rice on a shovel.

Lady struggles with restaurant's revolving door

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her struggle with a 5-star restaurant's revolving door.

In a video, the beautiful lady was seen in an elegant long dress. She stood outside the door, wondering how to use it, and hesitated until she found an opportunity to enter.

When she finally entered, she was surprised that she spun and ended up outside the restaurant again. The lady's video sent social media users into a frenzy, with some laughing at her.

