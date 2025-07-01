A young lady who has been the only student in her department is set to graduate from the university in a few weeks

However, she needs ideas on something ahead of her sign-out, and this made her turn to netizens for help

According to the undergraduate, she has been the only student in her class since her second year in school

A Nigerian undergraduate, known on TikTok as @itz.baniaz, has taken to the social media platform to announce that she would be graduating in a few weeks.

The young lady, a student of KolaDaisi University in Ibadan, said she is the only student in her department, and it has been so since her 200 level.

A lady says she has been the only student in her class since her year two. Photo Credit: @itz.baniaz

She appealed to netizens for suggestions on what she could print on her sign-out shirt.

While noting that it is not easy being the only student, she said she doesn't want a casual sign-out shirt. Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"TIKTOK HELP!!! I've been the only student in my department since 200 level and I'll be signing out in few weeks. I need suggestion on what I can print on my sign out shirt.

"Being the only student is not easy.

"I don't want something casual."

She added:

"I want to be different 😂, y’all can describe a meme too I don’t mind."

A lady says she is the only student in her department. Photo Credit: @itz.baniaz

Watch her video below:

Sole student's video generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

BETHEL🧿 said:

"Which course abeg and which school xos am curious."

—Teshy said:

"1 Student. 4 Years. Countless Lessons you can print this on your shirt I do print patronize me if you think it okay or you have other ideas."

Jewelry vendor in Warri said:

"Like na only you and lecturer dey inside class??? Fear for done make me run 😭😭😂😂 what if they ask me questions that I don’t know the answers to cheiii."

TOTE BY LAMBO said:

"You can aswell get your customized sign out tee/shirt and sash from us."

jlux_custom_capssss said:

"I can help you with the printing and you can also do a customized cap also with whatever design you want."

FaithWithSemilore 🩺🤍 said:

"Front:Class of ME 👩‍🎓 Department of ONE 💁🏽‍♀️No classmates, no problem 😎 Back:No group chats. No classmates. Just me, my dreams, and unstoppable grace. I wasn’t part of the crowd but I was the entire department. Signed out softly… but made history loudly."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the lady who is the only student in her class had shared a video when she was receiving a lecture alone.

Sole class student graduates from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who was the only student in her class had graduated from the university.

She excitedly released a video celebrating her graduation. The young lady noted that she was alone in her class throughout the period she was alone in her department at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

In the video, she explained that she studied industrial mathematics. She was seen dancing and celebrating her academic success.

