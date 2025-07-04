Old Instagram Post By Man Who Died In Air India Plane Crash Resurfaces Online

An Instagram post by a man who died in the Air India plane crash that happened at Ahmedabad has resurfaced online

The man made the post after visiting the Western India Institute of Aeronautics at Indus University in Ahmedabad

He had shared a photo showing himself inside the cockpit of a Boeing 737, but unfortunately, he died in the June 12 air crash

Vijay Rupani, a former Chief Minister of Gujarat, made an Instagram post from inside an aircraft cockpit in April before dying in a plane crash in June 2025.

Rupani was one of the lives that perished after an Air India Flight AI177 went down on a residential building housing medical students in Ahmedabad.

Vijay Rupani visited the Western India Institute of Aeronautics at Indus University in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: Instagram/Vijay Rupani and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The former minister was on his way to London, UK, when he lost his life in the fatal air crash, which claimed 241 lives on board.

Meanwhile, on April 8, Rupani had visited the Western India Institute of Aeronautics at Indus University in Ahmedabad.

Instagram post made on April 8 by Vijay Rupani

During the visit to the school, Rupani examined various aircraft models and shared his experience in an Instagram post.

One of the photos he shared showed him in the cockpit of a Boeing 737.

He wrote in the post, as translated by the Times of India:

"Today, during a visit to the campus of 'Indus University' in Ahmedabad, I visited the Western India Institute of Aeronautics. During this visit, I observed models and real aircraft such as Boeing 737, Cessna, Zenith, and Mig-21. My interaction with the students of the aviation department was filled with energy and enthusiasm. I extend my best wishes for Indian students to shine on the global stage."

Rupani is seen in the cockpit of a plane at Western India Institute of Aeronautics on April 8, before he died in a plane crash on June 12 2025. Photo credit: Instagram/Vijay Rupani.

See the post below:

Friends mourn Air India hostess on Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Instagram users were reacting to the last post made by Roshni Songhare, an Indian social media influencer and flight attendant.

Roshni Songhare was one of the victims of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad and killed 241 occupants.

On June 5, 2025, she made what has become her last Instagram post, and it is getting many reactions from netizens.

Indian family mourn air hostess

An Indian family was hit with tragedy as they lost a promising youngster in the Air India plane that crashed.

The young lady is identified as Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur worked as an air hostess for Air India.

She was among the crew members who lost their lives in the devastating crash, throwing her family into mourning.

Her uncle, Kongbrailatpam Sanatombi Sharma, indicated that Nganthoi was a lovely soul in the family who loved giving surprises.

He recalled an instance when she took a leave and came home without telling any member of the family.

Kongbrailatpam said:

"She had taken leave but didn't tell us. She wore a mask and quietly entered the house. She exclaimed, 'father, sister, I'm here.' She surprised us. She told absolutely no one. She loved giving surprises."

Late air hostess tried hard to get the job

Also speaking, Laishram Sanatombi said Nganthoi was trying hard to get a job and that she had told her when she was going for the interview.

Laishram said:

"She was trying really hard to get a job. One day, she told me she would be going for an interview for an air hostess job."

