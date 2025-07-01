An Indian family was hit with tragedy as they lost a promising youngster in the Air India plane that crashed

The young lady is identified as Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur worked as an air hostess for Air India

She was among the crew members who lost their lives in the devastating crash, throwing her family into mourning

A family in India was thrown into mourning and heartbreak after they learned that one of their own was on board the Air India plane that crashed on Thursday, June 12.

Nganthoi Sharma, who was just 21 at the time of her tragic death, was excited when she got a job with Air India.

The mother of the late air hostess brought out her daughter's old shoes and uniforms as she mourns her. Photo credit: ANI via NDTV and YouTube/BBC India.

Little did she know that the job she got would bring an end to her life as she was part of the 241 people who perished in the ill-fated Air India Flight AI117.

A video posted by the BBC showed her family mourning the huge loss, with family members reliving memories of the youngster who had a lot of dreams.

Nganthoi Sharma was a lovely daughter

Her uncle, Kongbrailatpam Sanatombi Sharma, indicated that Nganthoi was a lovely soul in the family who loved giving surprises.

He recalled an instance when she took a leave and came home without telling any member of the family.

Kongbrailatpam said:

"She had taken leave but didn't tell us. She wore a mask and quietly entered the house. She exclaimed, 'father, sister, I'm here.' She surprised us. She told absolutely no one. She loved giving surprises."

Also speaking, Laishram Sanatombi said Nganthoi was trying hard to get a job and that she had told her when she was going for the interview.

Laishram said:

"She was trying really hard to get a job. One day, she told me she would be going for an interview for an air hostess job."

In the heartbreaking video shared on YouTube by the BBC, Nganthoi's mother was seen weeping profusely and showing people her daughter's old pair of shoes and school uniform.

Nganthoi Sharma who lost her life in the crashed Air India Flight AI1177 was mourned by her mother who showed her old school uniform. Photo credit: YouTube/BBC/.

Reactions as hostess dies in plane crash

@vanishreemaheshwari1767 said:

"I had a recent flight from Aurangabad to Delhi in which Lamnunthem was one of the flight attendee, she served food to me. I did not talk to her much but she was sweet, and I clearly remember this incident, When I saw the picture of the victims on board attendees, I quickly recognized her and felt heavy after hearing the news. I am praying for the peace and comfort the ones who died in this crash. May gods bless both of these two angles."

@RiyaSidhu800 said:

"I'm glad these young ladies were honored for their courage. Coming from areas of conflict with determination to pull families out from poverty by being a beacon of light. Fly high angels, fly high."

@guymerritt4860 said:

"We're all one family. I am sick of these weird divisions mankind creates based upon random lines drawn around this rock we call Earth. Condolences to these poor people on the loss of their loved ones. Just a horrible tragedy that will effect the families forever."

Friends mourn Air India hostess on Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Instagram users were reacting to the last post made by Roshni Songhare, an Indian social media influencer and flight attendant.

Roshni Songhare was one of the victims of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad and killed 241 occupants.

On June 5, 2025, she made what has become her last Instagram post, and it is getting many reactions from netizens.

