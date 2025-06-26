An Indian couple, Ranveersinh Chavda and his wife Chetnaba, were killed by the Air India Flight 171 crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad

An Indian man, Ranveersinh Chavda, 41, and his wife Chetnaba, 39, were among those who lost their lives in the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, India.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, the couple was riding an electric scooter bike near the Atulyam complex in BJ Medical College, when the plane crashed into the building.

Man and wife killed by plane crash

Ranveersinh and his wife were going on an errand to update their national identity card, also known as an Aadhaar card, when the tragedy happened.

While riding near a complex at the medical school, the aircraft hit a nearby building, and the impact of the force caused their deaths.

Burnt remnants of the man's scooter and half-charred documents, including the identity card, were recovered from the scene.

A family friend, Chetansinh Chavda, says Ranveersinh, who worked in the hospitality sector, and Chetnaba were happy as their 20-year-old daughter, Krupa, had got married in March.

Sharing what happened, he said:

"On Thursday, Ranveersinh took a two-hour break from his office to get an affidavit. There was an error in Chetnaba's Aadhaar card, and the two went to get an affidavit so that they could get the changes made.”

Almost a week after the accident, the family received the mortal remains after their DNA matched with their 11-year-old son, Mandip.

Their final rites were performed the same day, with councillors in attendance.

Chavda said that Mandip, who is a Class 5 student, has yet to realise that his parents were dead.

He added:

"Had they postponed the visit by even a few minutes, they might still be alive. But destiny had other plans."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

