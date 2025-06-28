Sahil Patel, a young man who won the United Kingdom visa lottery, was among the victims in the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A young man who won the UK visa lottery dies in the Air India plane crash.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Sahil was on his way to the United Kingdom after winning a visa lottery when he died in the plane crash.

Man shares last conversation with son

Sahil was one of 3,000 Indians chosen by a random ballot for a coveted two-year United Kingdom work visa, under the British government’s India Young Professionals Scheme.

For the 25-year-old from a middle-class family, it was a pathway to a new life in London, but that dream was cut short by the crash.

Sahil’s father, Salim Ibrahim, spoke about their last conversation.

He spoke to the Times of India:

“He had secured a job in London. He left home at 4 am, and at 1.05 pm, he called us to say the flight was delayed. That was the last I heard from him. Then came the news of the crash."

The father added:

“Will they give him back to us in a closed box? I just … I cannot bear for anyone to see him like that. I want him to be brought home with dignity.”

The heartbroken father shares the last conversation he had with his son before the plane crash.

Another family, who were travelling to celebrate their son's graduation in the United Kingdom, were also part of the victims who died in the crash.

An Indian man, Pramukh Nanda, had celebrated his 48th birthday on June 7.

Five days after his birthday, Pramukh was travelling with his wife, Neha, and their son, Pravesh, to London for the graduation of his elder son, Pratham.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

