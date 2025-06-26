Rajendra Patankar, a 63-year-old man, passed away from injuries sustained in the Air India crash at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad on June 12

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 people, with only one survivor

Patankar, who worked for the Gujarat Industrial Security Force, was 20 minutes from the end of his shift when the crash occurred

A 63-year-old man, Rajendra Patankar, died from injuries sustained in the recent Air India plane crash, which affected hostels in the BJ Medical College.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A 63-year-old man, Rajendra Patankar, dies from injuries sustained in the recent Air India plane crash, which affected hostels in the BJ Medical College. Photo: TOI, Sam Oathaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, Patankar worked with the Gujarat Industrial Security Force (GISF)and was just 20 minutes away from the end of his shift when the crash happened.

Security man dies from plane crash injuries

Patankar once worked as a cargo loader for Air India before joining the GISF three years ago. When the plane crashed in the medical hostel, he ran out of the building, partially burned.

Sadly, the miracle that got Rajendra out alive ended Wednesday evening when he succumbed to his injuries at Civil Hospital.

Rushed to the hospital with 33% burns across his face, forearms, and hands, Patankar remained conscious through most of the six days, even walking and speaking with his family.

Security man at medical school who sustained burn injuries from plane crash dies. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

His son Vishal, 37, who works with Air India’s security unit, was mobilised to help with rescue operations and only learnt of his father's condition later.

He said:

"My father said he recognised the sound of aircraft engines just before the blast. Look at the irony of fate. He loved Air India. It gave him a life. None of us had imagined it would also take it away.”

Vishal, his younger brother Ankit, 35, and their mother Meena, 61, found Rajendra alert at the hospital.

He added:

"He talked, joked, recognised his colleagues, and even some of the doctors whom he knew from his three years at BJ Medical College and Atulyam."

On the 5th day, he lost consciousness and was placed on a ventilator as his heart struggled to maintain the required oxygen level in his blood.

His body gave up the fight the following evening. He was buried the next day, exactly a week after the tragic plane crash.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng