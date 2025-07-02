A female pilot has shared a video of herself checking out some aeroplanes during an aviation event held recently

In a video, she was seen walking around the event centre and mentioning the key features of some of the aeroplanes put on display

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A recent aviation event caught the attention of social media users after a female pilot shared a video of herself exploring the exhibition centre.

The clip showed her interest in various aircraft on display, as she walked around and mentioned key features of the planes.

Female pilot displays clean aeroplanes that were sampled at an aviation event. Photo credit: @namweziiii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female pilot shows off aircraft during event

The video, posted by TikTok user @namweziiii, garnered massive attention and sparked reactions from viewers.

In the clip, she walked around the event centre displaying different kinds of aircraft and commenting on them like a true professional.

The lady made the video at the recently held aviation show in South Africa, AERO Expo, which covers the full spectrum of services and products for the aviation industry.

Her caption read:

"Aircraft shopping. What a lovely day."

Female pilot shares video checking out aeroplanes put out for sale. Photo credit: @namweziiii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady displays aircraft at event

TikTok users commented on the video with some rating the various aircraft on display.

@Omy’s Hairmpire said:

"If this post appears on your fyp trust me your story is about to change for good."

@blossomhaven1 reacted:

"Haba. How did I get here."

@Wanjiru commented:

"What do you mean aircraft shopping?"

@Nkiruka asked:

"Who is seeing this on the 1st of July 2025? ,God is this a sign ?"

@eddy_yeche said:

"Okay I can affirm that something good is coming my way for this to pop up on my fyp."

@S said:

"Bold of you to think I’m a part the target audience for this video."

@Mohlee said:

"Wait, so there’s an aircraft store ???? Y’all casually walk in to do aircraft shopping???? God Shey I prayed against my paternal uncle’s."

@Anthony said:

"I dey my own, this video find me come lord, I've received your message. Thank you!"

@Broda Johnpaul reacted:

"I just laughed when I started reading comments under this post my fyp must be aligning with Gods plans and he had to show me a sneak peek through this post. I claim it."

@Valencius Wairimu said:

"So what do you check for when purchasing one? you know for future reference."

@Makombe Simuzwangendabezinhle said:

"I'm just wondering how I ended up on the rich side of tiktok. if it's a sign, Lord your son is ready."

@Funmyl Fancy said:

"The first one is better than the second but the propeller looks flexible though the dashboard is auto pilot base. Pick number one you will love it, mine will arrive in two days."

@ThriftedbyNeeya said:

"Me I was thinking it was a shopping centre designed like an aircraft oo saana."

@Miss ivy Yvonne reacted:

"God who thought I could be aircraft shoping, am asking for the prices napata I have been looking for a airplane for months now."

@Nana Afrane said:

"My first time travelling by air was from my neigbour’s mango tree to the ground. And it was very fast."

@Osas said:

"Whatever God is hinting at me - I receive it. Because which one be “Aircraft shopping”? And she looks like me o."

@Nicole Nonye added:

"GOD is me again someone is casually shopping for aircraft and then there’s me who is still searching for a cabin crew job."

Watch the video here:

Female pilot speaks on aviation school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian female captain shared a video about the amount needed to become a professional pilot in Nigeria.

In the trending clip, she gave a breakdown of the fees needed to be paid by the prospective pilot in an aviation school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng