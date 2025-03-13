A young Nigerian man has captured the attention of netizens on the X app after showing off his fine handwriting

In his post, the young man first displayed his face before revealing a page of his notebook that had his handwriting imprinted on it

Social media users who came across the photos stormed the comments section to express their admiration for his writing skill

A Nigerian man's exceptional handwriting skills has sparked admiration on social media.

The man, who chose to showcase his talent on X, posted a photo that quickly gained traction online.

Man shows off his fine handwriting

The post, shared by Just_Oma on the X app, first showed a photo of the man who wanted to reveal his face to his audience.

This was followed by photo of a notebook page, which displayed his neat and elegant handwriting.

The post was accompanied by a concise caption that read "face and handwriting."

Man proudly shows off handwriting

Nigerians expressed heavy admiration for the man's writing skills, with many users flocking to applaud him.

Omobola said:

"You face matches your handwriting."

Watchman wrote:

"My handwriting is very bad."

Sabi girl said:

"Very neat and fine."

Nova Elle said:

"Woah you've good handwriting just has your look."

Emmaco said:

"Your hand writing dey gbaaa."

Boy alone reacted:

"Got a better handwriting."

King said:

"Your handwritten con fine pass u."

Ezedi Onochie said:

"This your writing no fine at all."

Kehare reacted:

"Bro what did you write?"

Zee official said:

"You look gorgeous."

Lounges said:

"You’re very handsome markie good for you."

Jimmie Ke said:

"For a man, this is nice. Most men don’t have good handwriting."

Rotimi bad boy said:

"I need you to come write for me on exams I want my writing to look neat."

Reply Guy said:

"Face is better than hand writing."

Karen water lily said:

"Wow... You have a pretty handwriting."

Emmatex said:

"Your hand writing still dey learn work where my own dey."

Aris Bamas said:

"I would have posted mine, but I love my privacy."

Miss cold Palmer reacted:

"Fine boy come and help me fill this form."

Empress Ope said:

"Come and be my boyfriend pleaseeeee."

Ajay Fizzy reacted:

"People no even notice weytin u write."

Molysa commented:

"Besides handwriting, you're so handsome."

Chicago boy added:

"My brother if lecturer dey dictate ehh you no fit write fast like this."

See the post below:

Girl's perfect handwriting captivates netizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl stunned many on social media after showing off her impeccable handwriting.

In photos which she shared via her Facebook account, her handwriting was so clean, like a computer font.

