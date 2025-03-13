Global site navigation

"Come and Be My Boyfriend": Man with Fine Face and Handwriting Becomes 'Hot Cake' Online
People

"Come and Be My Boyfriend": Man with Fine Face and Handwriting Becomes 'Hot Cake' Online

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A young Nigerian man has captured the attention of netizens on the X app after showing off his fine handwriting
  • In his post, the young man first displayed his face before revealing a page of his notebook that had his handwriting imprinted on it
  • Social media users who came across the photos stormed the comments section to express their admiration for his writing skill

A Nigerian man's exceptional handwriting skills has sparked admiration on social media.

The man, who chose to showcase his talent on X, posted a photo that quickly gained traction online.

Man shows off his handwriting that 'matches his face'
Man flaunts his handwriting on X Photo credit: @just_oma/X.
Source: Twitter

Man shows off his fine handwriting

The post, shared by Just_Oma on the X app, first showed a photo of the man who wanted to reveal his face to his audience.

This was followed by photo of a notebook page, which displayed his neat and elegant handwriting.

Nigerian man who built portable bungalow displays fine interior design, video gets attention online

The post was accompanied by a concise caption that read "face and handwriting."

Man shows off his handwriting that 'matches his face'
Man shows off his notebook Photo credit: @just_oma/X.
Source: Twitter

Man proudly shows off handwriting

Nigerians expressed heavy admiration for the man's writing skills, with many users flocking to applaud him.

Omobola said:

"You face matches your handwriting."

Watchman wrote:

"My handwriting is very bad."

Sabi girl said:

"Very neat and fine."

Nova Elle said:

"Woah you've good handwriting just has your look."

Emmaco said:

"Your hand writing dey gbaaa."

Boy alone reacted:

"Got a better handwriting."

King said:

"Your handwritten con fine pass u."

Ezedi Onochie said:

"This your writing no fine at all."

Kehare reacted:

"Bro what did you write?"

Zee official said:

"You look gorgeous."

Lounges said:

"You’re very handsome markie good for you."

Jimmie Ke said:

"For a man, this is nice. Most men don’t have good handwriting."

Rotimi bad boy said:

"I need you to come write for me on exams I want my writing to look neat."

Young man builds 3 bungalows in big compound, celebrates becoming landlord, house video trends

Reply Guy said:

"Face is better than hand writing."

Karen water lily said:

"Wow... You have a pretty handwriting."

Emmatex said:

"Your hand writing still dey learn work where my own dey."

Aris Bamas said:

"I would have posted mine, but I love my privacy."

Miss cold Palmer reacted:

"Fine boy come and help me fill this form."

Empress Ope said:

"Come and be my boyfriend pleaseeeee."

Ajay Fizzy reacted:

"People no even notice weytin u write."

Molysa commented:

"Besides handwriting, you're so handsome."

Chicago boy added:

"My brother if lecturer dey dictate ehh you no fit write fast like this."

See the post below:

Girl's perfect handwriting captivates netizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl stunned many on social media after showing off her impeccable handwriting.

In photos which she shared via her Facebook account, her handwriting was so clean, like a computer font.

Source: Legit.ng

