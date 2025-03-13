"Come and Be My Boyfriend": Man with Fine Face and Handwriting Becomes 'Hot Cake' Online
- A young Nigerian man has captured the attention of netizens on the X app after showing off his fine handwriting
- In his post, the young man first displayed his face before revealing a page of his notebook that had his handwriting imprinted on it
- Social media users who came across the photos stormed the comments section to express their admiration for his writing skill
A Nigerian man's exceptional handwriting skills has sparked admiration on social media.
The man, who chose to showcase his talent on X, posted a photo that quickly gained traction online.
Man shows off his fine handwriting
The post, shared by Just_Oma on the X app, first showed a photo of the man who wanted to reveal his face to his audience.
This was followed by photo of a notebook page, which displayed his neat and elegant handwriting.
The post was accompanied by a concise caption that read "face and handwriting."
Man proudly shows off handwriting
Nigerians expressed heavy admiration for the man's writing skills, with many users flocking to applaud him.
Omobola said:
"You face matches your handwriting."
Watchman wrote:
"My handwriting is very bad."
Sabi girl said:
"Very neat and fine."
Nova Elle said:
"Woah you've good handwriting just has your look."
Emmaco said:
"Your hand writing dey gbaaa."
Boy alone reacted:
"Got a better handwriting."
King said:
"Your handwritten con fine pass u."
Ezedi Onochie said:
"This your writing no fine at all."
Kehare reacted:
"Bro what did you write?"
Zee official said:
"You look gorgeous."
Lounges said:
"You’re very handsome markie good for you."
Jimmie Ke said:
"For a man, this is nice. Most men don’t have good handwriting."
Rotimi bad boy said:
"I need you to come write for me on exams I want my writing to look neat."
Reply Guy said:
"Face is better than hand writing."
Karen water lily said:
"Wow... You have a pretty handwriting."
Emmatex said:
"Your hand writing still dey learn work where my own dey."
Aris Bamas said:
"I would have posted mine, but I love my privacy."
Miss cold Palmer reacted:
"Fine boy come and help me fill this form."
Empress Ope said:
"Come and be my boyfriend pleaseeeee."
Ajay Fizzy reacted:
"People no even notice weytin u write."
Molysa commented:
"Besides handwriting, you're so handsome."
Chicago boy added:
"My brother if lecturer dey dictate ehh you no fit write fast like this."
See the post below:
