Indian siblings Shubh Modi and Shagun, from a well-known Udaipur family, were among the victims of an Air India plane crash while they were travelling to London for a vacation

The plane crashed into BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, exploding in flames upon impact

Shubh was a Chemical Engineering graduate from a UK university, while Shagun completed her certification at PDEU in Gandhinagar

A young man, Shubh Modi, and his sister, Shagun, have been identified as victims of the Air India plane crash.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Air India: Siblings Going for UK Vacation Die in Plane Crash That Killed 241, Family Mourns

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by NDTV, the siblings were going on vacation in the United Kingdom when their plane crashed into a medical school.

Family mourns siblings killed in plane crash

The siblings were from a renowned family in Udaipur, India, as their father, Sanjeev Modi, was known as a marble businessman.

A relative of the family, Satish Bhandari, said that the news was a heartbreaking one that had thrown the family into shock.

Shubh had graduated from Chemical Engineering at a UK university, while his sister also bagged a certification.

Bhandari said:

"It is a devastating and heartbreaking incident. The siblings had planned to tour London for a vacation. Shubh had done his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from the UK, while his sister had completed her BA-BBA from PDEU, Gandhinagar. Who knew this would be their last journey?"

Sharing how the family received the news, he added:

"They (brother-sister) were in Ahmedabad. Their grandmother called me when she saw this tragic news on television. We are still in shock."

Another Indian siblings die in plane crash

In a related story, Dhir and Heer Baxi, two UK-based Indian sisters, were also victims who died in a plane crash.

The sisters, who were both in their early 20s, had gone to India for their grandmother’s birthday to surprise her and celebrate with her.

A cousin of the ladies, Ishan Baxi, who lives in Ahmedabad, told the PA news agency about their dreams and aspirations.

He revealed that Heer worked as a product manager and “loved statistics and finance”, while Dhir was a fashion designer.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

