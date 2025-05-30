A lady has decided to leave her job after she discovered that the company she works for has advertised her role

She said she saw the advertisement placed by the company, and she was wondering why no one told her about it

However, after she dropped her resignation letter, she said the company realised her worth and said they had a better package for her

A lady has called it quits at her workplace, and she came on social media to tell people why she resigned.

According to the lady, she accepted that every beginning has an end and decided it was time to move on.

In a TikTok post, the lady, @thesavedlolade, told her followers why she decided to hand in her resignation letter.

According to her, she still loves her job, but she discovered something the company did that she did not like.

She said the company advertised her position without anyone telling her that they were going to employ someone else.

Lolade said she saw the advertisement online, and she was not pleased with it, so she decided to type her resignation letter.

She said after she resigned, the company said they were preparing something better for her.

However, Lolade said she no longer cared what the company wanted to offer her after she quit.

She noted that she has accepted to progress to new things and started a new chapter of her life.

She said:

"They only realized my worth when I was gone. Then they said, “We had something better for you, that’s why.” LMAO. You should’ve led with that. Not after all that disrespect. I’m good, thanks. That said, I’m now taking on new roles as a social media strategist & content lead. If you’ve got an offer, I’ve got the results. Let’s talk!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady resigns her job

@Dorcas Etim said:

"Listennnnnnnn!!!!! Elroi knows you, he knows your name and sees you. A new beginning indeed.."

@Mayana said:

"What if the role was for another branch?"

@onyinye said:

"Love that you chose yourself and rose above their disrespect. Btw, I love your outfit and where did you get it from?"

@CleangirlTOK said:

"Wetin you Dey package ogaaa send them mail copy everyone use their data to even send it scatter everywhere."

@Your daddy’s main babe said:

"This is me rn…. Had no backup plan … nothing at all. But I felt mentally unstable and I needed to leave for my own sanity and peace of mind. I have cried, laughed it out loud, I just finished crying sef. But over the years, I have learnt that God will not give me a battle I cannot fight."

