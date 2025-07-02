A Nigerian man has shared his hilarious encounter with popular influencer, Asherkine, who's known for his philanthropic works

A recent video of Nigerian content creator Asherkine has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the clip, Asherkine was approached by a group of men who sighted him and wanted to make a video with him.

Asherkine replies male fan who asked him for bag of rice. Photo credit: @tsammyskits/TikTok, Asherkine/ Instagram.

Asherkine shuns man's request for rice

One of the men who shared the video on TikTok under the handle @tsammyskits, had asked the content creator for a bag of rice.

"Asherkine. Even if na bag of rice, I no mind o," he said.

However, Asherkine immediately turned down the request, stating that he could not fulfil that at the moment.

"Omo no be for here o," Asherkine insisted.

Asherkine's reply to man who asked for bag of rice provokes many. Photo credit: Asherkine/ Instagram.

Reactions trail video of Asherkine and male fan

Asherkine's response was met with mixed reactions in the comments section of the TikTok video.

While some users were entertained by the video, others expressed outrage.

Critics argued that Asherkine's refusal to grant the request was inconsistent with his reputation for lavishing gifts on some female fans.

Many felt that if the person making the request had been a lady, Asherkine would have responded more favourably.

@Diamond Blinkz said:

"He said no be for here oo but if nah woman now him go quickly on camera dey buy phone and different things."

@kokobeauty08 said:

"The day wey I go meet dis guy if I let him go make I Ben."

@murphy.776 said:

"Guy all man for himself oo."

@grace Sunday said:

"Abegi I need money to start up a business thanks."

@OLA_ITAN reacted:

"Aswear if na one bag of rice, I poundo yam and semovita I no mind."

@Taiwo Idris Odekunle said:

"He said No be for here oo if na woman now he go open his account do transfer, God watin man do man."

@Mitchy stitches backup said:

"If I see Asherkine wo I go hold him more than this ooo."

@Sharon Stone Gold said:

"I swear lol no be small thing the day way me go see u hmmm make I no to talk make e happened first."

@chizykanu said:

"Please help me with any amount of money to start something doing."

@babylove07 reacted:

"See as unah Dey do like little girl way meet him crush for the first time and unah say women for no love the guy nah jealousy Dey do all this men."

@Carterfx added:

"Una never understand say the guy dy get sponsorship b4 he shoot a video watch all his videos u go notice the ppl sponsoring him."

See the post below:

Man speaks on Asherkine's source of wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man spoke up about the recent controversy surrounding a popular content creator, Asherkine.

The ace content creator became the topic of discussion after posting a video of himself spending millions of naira on a random girl.

