An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A businessman, Saurin Palkhiwala, emotionally mourns his daughter, who died in the tragic Air India plane crash.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, Saurin said he waited for 14 years in his marriage before welcoming his daughter, Sanjana.

Man mourns daughter killed in plane crash

A grieving Saurin shared how he felt after hearing of his 26-year-old daughter’s death.

He said:

"When I got the news of the AI 171 plane crash, shock numbed me as I had witnessed a crash site before. Instinctively, I knew I had lost my daughter and prayed for her. I rushed home from the office, picked my wife Sonali and left for Civil Hospital.”

Saurin recalled how he lost another loved one, his sister's to-be father-in-law, merchant banker Pradeep Harkishandas Dalal, in a plane crash in 1988.

Sharing details about his daughter, he said:

“Sanjana was born to us 14 years after marriage. My wife is an ardent devotee of Goddess Gayatri and when Sanjana was born, we were grateful for the divine gift. She was a brilliant student. Our home is full of her memories and wonderful paintings.

“After completing her BBA from Pune, she pursued her master's in management of technology (MOT) from New York University. She was going to the UK for a reunion with her college friends.”

A heartbroken man shares how long he and his wife waited before giving birth to his daughter, who died in the Air India plane crash.

He added:

"The only way to come to terms with this loss is to know that it is almighty's wish. We cannot do anything in such a situation. Just the other day we were planning her engagement and then performed her last rites and held a besna."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

