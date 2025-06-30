A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her sister's husband's behaviour during his pregnant wife's labour period

In the video posted via the TikTok app, she talked about the things he did at the hospital and also caught part of the moment on camera

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to react and share their similar experiences

A video shared on social media captured the emotional moment of an expectant father during his wife's labour.

The clip, which was posted on TikTok, showed the man breaking down in tears outside the hospital building.

Man in tears as wife goes into labour

The video was shared by @aiviestitches, who narrated the emotional incident that happened at the hospital.

According to her, her sister's husband had initially appeared calm, telling others not to worry.

However, as he heard the cries of women in labour, he became overwhelmed and broke into tears.

In her words:

"Caught my sister's husband on camera crying while my sister was in labour. After he told us not to worry, then he started hearing cries of women’s in labor he almost run mad, that was when he realized that it’s wasn’t a joking matter."

Reactions as man cries at hospital

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the emotional video.

@fortune said:

"My husband nearly gave up during my first labour he cried and said to God, I am an Anambra man and my wife is imo pls save her before they say I used her for rituals."

@Nkluxehairs said:

"My dad cried Soo much during my first labour, hubby was fighting nurses, mum was praying, hubby's friend was confused, God did it."

@nwachinemerem said:

"Guy man is afraid, if anything happens, family will discipline him, but she will deliver safely, congratulations to all pregnant women out there."

@Gatianogago said:

"I was in the labour room when my first child was born, I was even assisting the nurses to open the legs of my kids mom push, when she started crying I cried cos I felt her pain in that process. not easy for women during child birth, it's painful and scary pushing out a human being with a blood poool. You are bless Mr."

@mohammed ruhiya said:

"My mom escorted me to the hospital during labour.At the time they were sending me to the delivery room, she prayed for me and said 'mummy, I wish I could take the pain for you but this is the will of God for us as women stay strong for me,I will wait patiently outside for you and my king. I FELT REAL LOVE.RIP MUM I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU."

@Traceyblaze said:

"Hmm, after my first pregnancy, my husband said to me Nne dis our daughter is enough for me, thank you so much for making me a father."

@Holy Ghost baby said:

"He's praying and scared at the same time. Child birth is no joke. There's a thin line between life and death at that time. Thank you Lord for seeing us through."

@RIRI NWA added:

"My husband cried two whole days cuz I labored for two strong days and he refused to eat, I was in pain and still asking him to atleast eat and have strength."

Watch the video here:

Man cries over pregnant wife's labour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married man set to become a first-time father expressed worry on social media over a request from his wife.

Quite to his disappointment, his pregnant wife insisted that she wants her pastor to accompany her to the theatre.

Source: Legit.ng