A mother has shared a hilarious video showing the transformation in her little son's appearance after taking him to school

According to the mother, she dressed him in his school uniform in the morning only for him to return from school wearing a gown

Hilarious reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users penned funny comments about the incident

A Nigerian mother was taken aback when she saw her little son's outfit as he returned from school at 4pm.

A clip that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the contrast between her son's morning and afternoon looks.

Mum posts video of little son who returned from school in dress. Photo credit: @etsrhayor4/TikTok.

Mum stunned as son returns wearing dress

The mother, known on TikTok as @etsrhayor4, shared the hilarious video, which quickly went viral on the platform.

According to the mother, she had carefully dressed her son in his school uniform before sending him off to school, only to see him wearing a dress after school.

"How he went to school 7am, versus how he return 4pm," the video's caption read.

Boy who was sent to school in uniform returns home wearing dress. Photo credit: @etsrhayor4/TikTok.

Reactions as boy wears dress after school

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@amakamuo80 said:

"Went to school as a king, came back as a queen."

@most blessed said:

"As long as he is happy in the morning and she is happy in the evening, we are happy too."

@ayorinde oluwatosin deborah said:

"The day they wore my son this alternative gown, he didn't say pim till we got home, not even a word. I never knew toddlers can be ashamed."

@Mart said:

"Please mummy we beg be putting extra cloths for bag even if it’s two or three we beg."

@Diamond said:

"Put extra clothes in his bag now mummy those teachers are not nice, what will happen to his steeze like this ehn."

@iam_thatgurl24 said:

"Please keep this video incase he wan Dey do big boys. I be agbaya. I know but u see this kain cuties Dey shako gidi when they grow."

@Dew's Beauty said:

"Thanks to the school for not wearing him a wet uniform."

@Oladapo Olayinka said:

"That smile tho is killing but mummy pls be putting extra clothes in his bag."

@adewalefunmilayo01 said:

"Just pack extra cloth oooo, today is maternity gown, next time na Father Christmas cloth he go wear come house."

@ayokamie said:

"My son came back with a gown once, he felt sooio bad lol."

@Graceland said:

"My son has started bathing with room temperature water cos his teacher said strong boys don't bath with warm water."

@Hasina Nassir Aly said:

"Haha, thats why always take the outgrown uniforms to school. They help in times of disaster."

@freesoul said:

"They don't have shorts? My problem was how he used to come back with oversized ones thank God we are done with that stage."

@ashlecit6b6 said:

"He’s such a happy baby. God please barb me this style. I love happy children."

@ỌMỌLÚÀBi said:

"He pooo towards closing time. So his uniform never dry. I can relate. I thought in a primary school b4."

@Ayanfeoluwa Olayemi Agboola said:

"He don pupu for body,I remember when my younger brother was still at this stage, nah almost everyday he dey wear this kind of uniform back home, but we thank God for growth now."

@Dew's Beauty added:

"Bobo don pupu fo bodi he ware it with all joy. please, keep extral clothing in his bag. God bless him."

See the post below:

Little boy returns from school in skirt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother shared a hilarious video of her little son returning home in a dress after wearing a male outfit to school.

The mother disclosed that her son had messed up his clothes and his teacher had to dress him that way.

