A man who flew from the UK to Nigeria to cheat on his wife has reportedly died in a ghastly accident

According to the story which is trending on social media, the man and his family live in the United Kingdom

He was said to have died in a road accident when he was driving around in a car with his girlfriend

Netizens are reacting to the story of a man who reportedly flew into Nigeria from abroad to be with his girlfriend.

The problem is that the man is married and his wife had no idea that he was travelling from the UK to Nigeria when he did.

According to the woman, her husband died after flying from the UK to Nigeria to cheat on her. Photo credit: Getty Images/South_agency and Aaron Foster. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

In a story narrated on TikTok by @chef_mexxy, the man was said to have lied to his wife that he was travelling to Northern Ireland.

However, instead of sticking to his words, he booked a flight and flew to Lagos, Nigeria, where he hoped to spend time with his girlfriend without his wife's knowledge.

Things didn't go as planned, as the man reportedly died in a motor accident while in a car with his girlfriend in Lagos.

The man's wife had no idea that her husband was in Nigeria until she got a call that he was dead.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man reportedly dies while cheating

@koregeous said:

"Moral of the story being, even though some (not all) Nigerian men will cheat to the point of death, they are still worth it because they are the prize."

@teesmmm said:

"I hope she told her new Nigerian man this story so that he’ll know that her God don’t play."

@Aaliyah_osei said:

"Stories of men on their way to cheat and something bad happens kills me everytime cause God don’t playyy!! Now look at you."

@KaiUzama said:

"Someone in the comments asked “are you sure he’s dead” and that made me scream even louder."

@dajoyousmama said:

"Thank goodness he died in Nigeria, saved her the expense of transporting the body for a proper funeral."

@kuyetwilliam said:

"When I saw that video I swiped immediately after hearing that first sentence, because that was all I had to hear."

@joy405063 said:

"This happen last month at my state. Came for burial party and died in an hotel after or before knack."

@Toriaa__a said:

"It was such an interesting introduction. Laughed so hard."

@the69cast said:

"And did they send him back to the Uk to bury him or was he burried in Nigeria too?"

@arewabimpe said:

"This isn’t suppose to be funny but...."

Lady says women should allow husbands cheat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady said a man can't be eating only one type of food, highlighting the need for a change sometimes.

Drawing from that example, the woman maintained that all men were the same and were bound to cheat on their wives.

She, therefore, called on her fellow women not to divorce their husbands because they were cheating on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng