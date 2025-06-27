A Nigerian lady shared a story on X about her mother sowing a N300,000 seed at a church they attended

The pastor initially called for N300,000 seed in the church, and her mother came out, but he did something unexpected

Many reacted on social media as the lady described what the pastor did after her mother came out for the seed

A Nigerian lady shared what happened in church after her mother sowed a seed of N300,000 in the church.

She said it was a pastor who called for the “seed” of N300,000, and her mother came out for it.

The lady, @Prinsecs_, made this known on X while replying to a tweet about sowing monetary seed in church.

The tweet read:

“The same blessings you rushed out with a seed of 200k to receive is what the pastor later reduced to 1k.”

In response to the tweet, the lady shared what her pastor did after her mother came out in church for N300,000 seed.

She said:

“It was 2022 my mom sow seed of 300k, the pastor made it to 100k people rush out from there he said 50k people still pay, then 10k people rush to pay and finally he said "let's not deprive the poor from this blessings if you have ANYTHING just run to the alter and drop it.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s mother's N300,000 church seed

Those who came across the lady’s X post shared their thoughts on her mother’s seed-sowing experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Street__lawyer said:

"Many won't still learn."

@Bulkieshare said:

"Go look at Luke 6:38. Attitude matters so do size... The rewards are not same."

@Just__Obey said:

"This things gets how e dey pay ooo... everyone will be rewarded even d one who still didn't hv 1naira to drop,, becus he didn't hv he would still be blessed but not compared to the highest seeder."

@WhyteJames4

"Give according to your pocket and dictates from the Holy Spirit. In the Bible, the widow was considered giving honestly from the little(150N) she had as opposed to the Rich man(500k)."

@Peace_of___mind said:

"If I was your mom I’d change my mind, na 2k I go drop. still, 300k no bad sha."

@NnahIsrael2 said:

"Everybody can't give equal is never possible even in real life everyone's efforts are not desame an everyone's blessings are not desame."

@AguOnyiba said:

"See scope."

