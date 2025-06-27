A Nigerian woman who sells donkeys shared some of the experiences she has had in the business over the years

According to the woman, she has been in the business of selling donkeys for almost 37 years and counting

She said due to the changing economic realities, there is not much profit in the donkey business as it used to be before

A Nigerian woman who sells donkeys in Agbor, Delta state shared some insights into the business.

The woman said the changing economic realities in the country affected the business and how much they get as profit.

The woman said one donkey now costs N250k in Agbor, Delta state. Photo credit: TikTok/Nguzor Henry and Getty Images/ATANAS MAHLELIEV.

Source: UGC

In a video interview posted on TikTok by Nguzor Henry, the woman said that in the past, she used to use only N2.5 million to load a full truck of donkeys.

However, she said the changing economic situation affected her, and she is not able to load a full truck anymore.

The cost of donkey in Nigeria

She noted that the business is helping many families as young people work in the donkey market in the area. According to her, one donkey now costs N250,000 in Agbor.

The woman said she has been in the donkey business for close to 37 years.

Another woman who spoke said she has been selling donkeys for almost 30 years, noting that she started before she got married.

She said it is the business that she used to train all her children.

The woman says one donkey costs N250k as against in the past when it was sold N140k. Photo credit: Getty Images/ ATANAS MAHLELIEV.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions as donkey sellers share their experiences

@kenneth james said:

"The question is that is donkey a good meat to consume?"

@BigShella said:

"Lol did you just said donkey meat doesn’t have cholesterol, it’s red meat so it contain."

@BIG_WITCH.001 said:

"Donkey is 70k as at now from the village. They buy it in Jigawa state, selling it 250 upwards is totally wrong."

@AnnElicious Event &Bites said:

"Abeg madam which one be say na donkey dey help us for delta people. Madam na only for una side. I can never eat that meat, God forbid bad thing."

@truly_ayinke said:

"To eat meat for restaurant now Dey fear me o. Fish or nothing."

@rosa said:

"This one don pass Wetin igwe fit do oo..who get pharaoh number?"

@Nelly Overcome said:

"Na this Woman be that popular Madam Jarki, wey i dey hear her name from childhood?"

@Doverun said:

"You had business for 30 years and you remained a middle man instead of you using your profits to start a ranch and start a donkey husbandry that you won't be shipped from the North, then your business will be booming because you laid the foundation instead of thinking of only quick money of buying from the farm and selling to consumers."

Man who sells akara cries out as task force takes his utensils

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who sells akara in the streets has cried out in deep pain after environmental task force officials took his utensils.

According to the man, his cooking equipment, including a gas cooker and other vital tools, were taken by the task force.

He was spotted weeping in a touching video, telling people to help beg the task force to release the items to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng