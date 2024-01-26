A mother has shared a hilarious video of her little son returning home in a dress after wearing a male outfit to school

The mother disclosed that her son had messed up his clothes and his teacher had to dress him that way

Netizens who watched the video stormed the comments section to share relatable experiences about children

A mother has left netizens rolling on the floor with a video of her son's outfit as he returned from school.

In the video shared by @arrah_star on TikTok, the little boy was seen dressed in a girl's outfit.

Little boy returns from school in a skirt Photo credit: @arrah_stah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Teacher dresses little pupil like a girl

According to the mother, her son went to school dressed like his gender only to return home wearing a girl’s skirt.

She revealed how he messed up the clothes he wore to school and because he had no extra clothing, his teacher cleaned him up and wore him a skirt.

She wrote;

“My son messed up his Dress at school and came back like this. Some teachers will not make it to heaven.”

Netizens react as little boy rocks skirt

The video has gone viral igniting lots of reactions from netizens who found it hilarious and applauded the teacher for cleaning him up.

@user5471887286238 said:

“Keep the video and show it to his wife and kids.”

@hushmam said:

"The way he's walking like he achieved a medal."

@rosemachuki said:

“At least the teacher was caring enough to clean him up and cover him with anything available.”

@annabel reacted:

"He just dey Waka like say nothing sup."

Blessed Charity said:

“I remember when I didn't have a child and neighbour's kids loved my house, one fell in dirty water outside, and I made him wear my t-shirt.”

Nyambura said:

“This was me in 2003, naingia school bus napata bro na dress, Teachers are so kind.”

Jematia said:

“I did the same in baby class but I remember kids following and laughing at me but thank God we had our shop nearby.”

@naitunpattie said:

“Long live teachers.”

@nunu said:

“I bet he doesn't even know the difference. All na say e don cover yi totoh.”

@user5655067386539 reacted:

“Aki you must save this and show him while 25 or to his girlfriend sk teacher will not let us rest.”

Nana Akua said:

“Probably u didn't give him extra dress.”

@sami reacted:

“This is my goal she one day came back with sports wear and yet it was a uniform day.”

Watch the video below ;

Source: Legit.ng