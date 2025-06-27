A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her recent hilarious experience after boarding a public bus

In the video, she was amused when she noticed how a fellow passenger had saved her lover's number in her phone

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady was left in stitches when she looked into a fellow passenger's mobile phone.

The incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok, sparking lots of reactions and comments from netizens.

Lady reacts after seeing how bus passenger saved lover's contact on her phone. Photo credit: @de_luxury/TikTok, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays saved contact of bus passenger

De_luxury, a TikTok user who posted the clip, was seated at the back of a public bus when she noticed the passenger in front of her making a call.

As she glanced at the passenger's phone, she observed the contact in question, which was saved with the name "MY GODSENT" in capital letters.

The lady's curiosity got the better of her, and she discreetly captured the moment on camera and shared on TikTok.

"I entered a public transport. Where una dey see love?" she captioned the video.

Lady displays what passenger saved her lover's number as. Photo credit: @de_luxury/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail lady's experience in public bus

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with users flocking to the comments section to share their reactions.

Many found the situation relatable and funny, while others made fun of the passenger's choice of name.

@Ethereal soul said:

“Godsent” until you realize say God no even know am."

@Oluchi said:

"Na iPhone I blame if na android phone where she won see space write all this long words."

@monicah said:

"What happened to the name his parents gave him?"

@Ogechi said:

"Make una no vex na me be that and I love my man."

@Bloody but not civilian said:

"My Godsent Abeg make person put igwe on called."

@Dearauntyada said:

"I saw a lady yesterday wherein she saved the contact as *my addiction.*"

@Nickie da Barie said:

"Nothing pain me pass people way dey use my picture on there profile."

@johnchiloce said:

"As long as you’re able to pay her bills you are god sent."

@Queenbeauty said:

"Relationship still dey sweet am nah why."

@CHIBUEZE said:

"Which one be where Una dey see love, you no see the name say na Godsent. Pray for your own."

@Gucciano said:

"My Godsent na because say the boy guide and still dey square some racks. Make he broke first, Godsent go turn to "Osalobualaho".

@EZENWA042 said:

"Her Godsent ooo, only God knows Wetin my guy don press reach oo to earn this wonderful name."

@DFW_BELLA said:

"Na emoji off me pass hope say godsent dey see all these things ooo."

@sexxy Mickey said:

"Nah so one week relationship de be later she go change am."

@hacaliahzaka said:

"Omo nah so i take save one werey number as chosen as i fey talk like this nothing chose again."

@Preshy said:

"Omo e get the way the guy go try for you ehhh reach to save him number like that."

@Ladypresh0.5 said:

"Give her little time then she will understand that God knows nothing about that person."

@farida stitches said:

"Na new relationship as time goes on she go discover say God nor even know anything about am."

@BEAUTYPRO-MAX reacted:

"My friend saved her own, till death do us apart but now sha there don separate."

@QueenEdi said:

"Na e make I no dey like to bright my phone in inside public car."

@beauty_in_black said:

"I save my moms number with Godsent so if u see mine u go think say nah man too."

@Sure boy George said:

"Because you are receiving alerts everyday for your mind now is God that sent him for you just dey play."

@Difference reacted:

"She if get two Godsent for her phone. Maybe she use am for specific person like her relatives or friends."

@Ch¡〰️Gozie commented:

"Na 2weeks relationship my own time I dey browse wetin I go use save my babe number."

@BIG DANIEL reacted:

"And the guy day on top another totto mr godsent single people are going through a lot like me."

@omobaale said:

"Which one be you entered public transport? You get private car before?"

@panashe added:

"Don't always be negative if its blooming its blooming, she is experiencing exactly what God sent to her nxaa."

See the post below:

Handsome man proudly shows off his woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newlywed Nigerian man went viral on social media after showing off his wife for netizens.

In a video, he shared exciting moments from their traditional wedding, stating that he found happiness and joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng