CAF has published a statement on Senegal ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against France

The Teranga Lions will take on France in their first Group I match of the World Cup at MetLife Stadium

The match comes 24 years after their previous encounter at the 2002 World Cup, which Senegal won

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published a statement on Senegal ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against France.

Senegal will face France in the first match of Group I at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, with Norway taking on Iraq in the other match.

Senegal set for first major tournament since AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by FIFA, the two sides have not met since the Teranga Lions shocked the world when they beat France in the opening match of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Senegal’s head coach, Pape Thiaw, was an unused substitute in that match, while former head coach Aliou Cisse captained the triumphant team.

CAF releases statement on Senegal

CAF has published a statement about Senegal ahead of their match against France as they are set to become the sixth African nation to play in this year’s tournament.

The African football governing body highlighted the importance of the match because of its place in history 24 years ago in Seoul, South Korea.

France cruised through the European qualifier for the World Cup with five wins and one draw, while Senegal won seven matches and drew three in the CAF series.

CAF noted that the match is one of the most highly anticipated, and it promises a compelling chapter in a rivalry that began with one of the World Cup's greatest shocks.

Pape Thiaw rejects underdog label

Senegal's head coach, Pape Thiaw, is not having any of the underdogs tag slammed on his team ahead of the match, claiming it would not be a surprise if they win, as they have earned their place.

“Would it be a surprise if Senegal were to beat France? For me, no. Because we have world-class players in this team. We've qualified for the last three World Cups in a row,” Thiaw told the pre-match press conference.

The former striker bragged about Senegal reaching three out of the last four Africa Cup of Nations finals, winning two, and reiterated that it would not be a surprise to beat France.

Pape Thiaw rejects underdogs tag for Senegal. Photo by Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

“This is a World Cup, and I believe every team here has earned its place. In football, I don't like talking about surprises. Teams have worked hard to be here, and we're going to play every match with the intention of winning it,” he added.

Senegal captain Sadio Mane will play his last match for the country at this tournament after confirming that he would retire from international football afterwards.

CAF President sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe wrote a letter to Senegal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Motsepe sent a letter addressed to the Senegalese Football Federation praising the national team and wishing them well for the Mundial.

Source: Legit.ng