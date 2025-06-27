A father who was proud of her daughter is being praised on social media for always being around at her graduation ceremonies

The man's daughter posted two photos, one showing how he lifted her up on the day she graduated from secondary school

The second photo shows that the man was also available to lift his daughter up on the day she graduated from the university

A Nigerian father was happy on the day his daughter graduated from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

The man was present to celebrate with his daughter and to carry her up in a joyful mood.

The man celebrated with his daughter who graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye. Photo credit: TikTok/@celebritywife01.

Source: TikTok

The latest graduate, @celebritywife01 posted two photos on TikTok to celebrate the milestone.

One of the photos she posted is an old one, which shows her and her father on the day she graduated from secondary school. Her father lifted her as they celebrated.

The second photo shows the day she graduated from OOU with her bachelor's degree.

Her father also recreated the photo they took the day she graduated from secondary school.

The photos were captioned:

"My daddy was soooo happy. I wish I can write my story in a book."

Many people in the comment section of the post identified the lady's father as Dr Ogunkoya, and noted that he is a good lecturer.

The lady celebrated her graduation from OOU, Ago-Iwoye Ogun state. Photo credit: TikTok/@celebritywife01.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man celebrates his daughter's graduation

@pelzsthe_loctician said:

"He was my HOD while I was still in school and I can boldly say your dad is a very funny and good lecturer. GOD bless you baby girl."

@Funmie said:

"Your daddy is our HOD. Congratulations!"

@sleek said:

"Dr Ogunkoya. Thank God for your dad oooo person go dey do spill ni bai."

@_selfmadegirl said:

"Awwn Dr Ogunkoya in Business Administration he’s a very cool lecturer."

@Prince Graphics said:

"He always lifts you up because he knows you’re going higher and you will be there by grace of God."

@tmj said:

"Omo I envy Una oo I no even do sign out bcs my papa refused to give me money to buy clothes he said I wan waste money."

@Khris said:

"I will be a good father to my daughters this comment section touch my heart."

@Big God said:

"Imagine the compliment your dad is getting, it's so great to be a good person. May Almighty God grant him long life to witness more success in the family."

@10/02/2025 said:

"I read all the comments section and everyone is taking about how nice her dad is I pray all good and b@d father live long to see the success of their children."

Another student graduates from OOU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Onabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

The man said he studied in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education.

He confirmed that he did not get any award, nor did he graduate with a first class but he was happy to have made it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng