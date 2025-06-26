A video of a Catholic priest's visit to a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch has elicited reactions on social media

The reverend father, who prides himself as a priest with a difference, was warmly received at the RCCG parish

Pictures from the visit showed the priest ministering at the altar and posing with members of the church

A Catholic priest, known on TikTok as Fada Eumyke, has shared a video from his visit to a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish named City of Refuge.

"Fada EU's visit to RCCG (City of Refuge Parish) Fellowship of Brethren," words overlaid on his video read.

The priest's video began with a scene of him walking and showed him seated in the church.

The reverend father's presence was recognised, as he was given a seat usually reserved for ministers.

Catholic priest's action thrills netizens

A scene in the video captured the priest speaking inaudibly at the altar. The clip concluded with the priest being flanked by ministers and members of the church as they posed for pictures.

The video earned the priest the admiration of internet users as they commended his gesture to the Pentecostal church.

On his TikTok bio, the Catholic priest noted that he is a military officer and a youth enthusiast.

Watch the video below:

Priest's visit to RCCG church stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some social media reactions to the visit of the Catholic priest to RCCG below:

Jackson said:

"This is why I love Catholicism."

Chinonso Cyprian said:

"Fr Emmanuel, you're an example of God's grace."

RÍÇHMØÑD❤️‍🔥❤️‍🩹BÏLLÎÕÑZ💸🙏 said:

"The lord is your strength Padre."

peterplay said:

"My Auxiliary Seat of Wisdom Maj. Seminary Owerri."

okemini stability said:

"You still remain my help for life even if you travel tomorrow your my life help lovely fr EU."

