The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called on parents to be intentional and firm in raising their children, warning against allowing societal influences to shape their upbringing.

Speaking through the church’s daily devotional manual, Open Heavens, Pastor Adeboye addressed the topic “Take Charge of Your Children,” urging parents to instill godly values and actively participate in their children’s development. He cautioned that neglecting proper upbringing could jeopardize a child's future.

"Take Charge": Pastor Adeboye Leaves Message for Parents on Children, Shares Personal Experience.

Source: Instagram

Monitoring school curriculum and social influences

Pastor Adeboye emphasised the importance of monitoring what children are taught in school, fostering close relationships, and ensuring they are not exposed to ideologies contrary to God’s will.

“If you take charge of the children and youths around you, it will be difficult for them to be influenced by evil agendas,” he said.

Adeboye warns against relying on government for moral instruction

The RCCG leader strongly advised parents not to depend on governments to instill moral values in their children.

“Parents shouldn’t rely on the government to teach their children. Instead, they must take responsibility and teach them God’s values from His Word. If a government insists that you cannot raise your children according to what is right, it may be time to relocate to where you are not under such bondage.”

Pastor Adeboye also cautioned parents to scrutinise the content their children consume—whether in school, through games, or in cartoons—as these can subtly shape their worldview.

Personal parenting experiences and godly leadership

Recalling his experiences, Pastor Adeboye shared:

“When I moved to Redemption City with my family, my children had to leave for school before 6 a.m. due to the distance. To maintain closeness, we often ate dinner in the car on the way home. As they matured, I took them on evangelistic outreaches. Even during their university years, whenever I visited, we took walks, discussed the Scriptures, and I guided them using God’s principles.”

Acknowledging the growing challenges of parenting in the digital age, Adeboye urged parents to remain steadfast in their divine responsibility to raise their children in the fear of the Lord.

“Parents, take charge of your children; don’t let the enemy win them over. God will hold you accountable for the children He has entrusted to you, just as He did with Eli (1 Samuel 2:27–31). Rise to the responsibility of nurturing and training them in His ways,” he concluded.

Source: Legit.ng