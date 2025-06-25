A Nigerian lady said it would be a mistake if one finishes school and then comes home to live with one's parents

According to her, there would be a lot of insults because if you fail to do house chores, your parents won't be happy

She shared an instance when she did not sweep the house, and her mother insulted her for the whole day

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady identified as @oyindamola_830 said she is living with her parents and she is experiencing it.

She shared an instance when she failed to sweep after waking up, and her mother insulted her for one full day.

Oyindamola noted that she woke up on that particular day and she decided to press her phone before doing house chores.

This did not sit well with her mother, as she started scolding her, and this lasted for the whole day.

She said:

"The mistake you will ever do is after you finish school, then you will start living with your parents. Don't even try it. Because I did not sweep, I think I woke up and the next I did was to press my phone first without sweeping and doing the house chores. My mum insulted my life. She insulted me for one full day."

Reactions as lady shares what she experienced at home

@Ife said:

"My mom is the chillest mommy ever. I hardly sweep or clean the house sometimes. She even helps with my clothes if she sees I’m busy or she’s doing hers. Not violent and very emotionally sensitive."

@Mimi said:

"I can see some comments like they are loved at home, bla bla. It's not about that. it's just an African parent thing. Immediately you are done and you don't like have a job immediately, oh Chim. See finish go enter. even people with jobs under their roof still dey hear am. the love is better from afar."

@Prints By Empress said:

"Wow… my own mum is the opposite ooo, na when I wake up I wake up o, from the house I go to my office and come back home to meet food …. I no get millions to rent and set up a apartment wey I go still think about food to eat Biko."

Lady builds house for her parents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK two years ago was able to save much to give a new house to her parents.

Before building the new house, she showed the bad state of their old home which had some of its carpets worn out.

The kind daughter gave her parents a dream building that had a stone-coated roof with luxurious finishing.

