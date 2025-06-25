A Nigerian student has cried out emotionally after she saw that she had a carryover in her result

According to the student, she was already being stressed out by her final year project, only to discover one carryover in her results

She said she would have to rewrite the course, but she wondered who would pay her rent and school fees for the extra year

A lady shared an emotional video after she checked her result and discovered she had a carryover.

According to the lady, she is currently writing her final year project in school, and she recently checked her results.

In the video she posted, the lady, @braid_byfavour said she was heartbroken when she saw that she carried over one course.

She said the carryover means she would have to spend one extra year in school, as she wondered who would pay her school fees and rent.

She wondered why the lecturer failed her and said she prayed so much that she would pass the course, but she still failed.

Her words:

"Checking my final year result then I saw a carryover is really heartbreaking the same course I prayed and begged God to help me ohh no, this is the second time I'm failing this course who's going to pay my school fees and rent again? This lecturer nor fit just give me D make I just go. Funny enough, I was feeling down before I went to check the result. Omo. I don tire. This is so heartbreaking. Project is already stressing me then this one again."

Reactions as lady fails course in final year

@ThrusT said:

"Meet course advisor so far say na one course dem o wave ahm for you."

@S said:

"It’s not easy babe my friend had 6 carryover she faint."

@DayodammySax said:

"What pain me most is that our Parents don't understand that No body wish to have carryover I swear."

@Blessing Jackson said:

"This is me. I just had my first carryover in this my final year. I couldn't believe my eyes. I don't know where I'll see fees for next semester."

@sonia_magan38 said:

"Them go wave am for you…I have issues with some of my courses..missing results leading to automatic carry over about 4 courses ..I cried and pray to God…went to meet my course advisor and he did help me to meet school council and they waved it oo..I still later came out with a second class ..so it possible."

@Ifeoluwaaaa said:

"This is me, I had 4 carry-overs in my final year, lol, had one first semester, 3 second semester, felt like dying, was shared to tell my parents."

