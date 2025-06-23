A Nigerian lady said that when she got to 400 level in school, she realised that she no longer had a passion for the course she was studying

According to her, she was studying nursing, but she lost interest in it when she was almost at the point of graduating from the university

She said she quit nursing and started building her own brand, which is an ushering business and an agency

A Nigerian lady said she studied nursing up to 400 level, only for her to realise that the profession is not for her.

She was almost at the point of graduation when she found out that she did not have enough passion for nursing.

The lady said she wasn't passing the nursing exams. Photo credit: TikTok/@b_luxe_ushers.

Source: TikTok

As a result of the discovery, the lady said she had to quit nursing to set up her own business.

Now, the lady who is identified on TikTok as @b_luxe_ushers said she now runs an ushering agency.

She said she is focused on building her brand instead of her to have gone into practising the nursing she studied.

Her words:

"At 400 level I realized what I needed and it wasn’t nursing…. Yes nursing is the real deal for those it is for, but let me focus on this brand of mine, all I need from you is to support this young growing brand…"

However, she also said she wasn't passing the nursing exams, as she wrote it twice and failed.

She said:

"Omooh I wasn’t passing the exam, I wrote it twice scared of trying again….I wasn’t passing the exam.. it was quite hard, wrote twice, failed twice, it was best I look for something else to do."

The lady said she failed her nursing exams twice before she decided to start a business. Photo credit: TikTok/@b_luxe_ushers.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares why she quit nursing

@user5134136102226 said:

"You mean you quit nursing after reaching 400 level, you could have managed and finished, do your Nysc then go into another carrier dear."

@Purple Heart said:

"Chaii…please complete it..sort the ones you need to sort.. pay for someone to sit for the exam for you..do exam runs…you can do it while sit having your business….."

@Qolaaesthetics said:

"Hi stranger, quitting after just 2 attempts wasn’t a right decision, leave everyone here who’s trying to cheer you up, please my dear, I beg you to go back if you still can, I am in owerri, I will be willing to guide you through your next exam, read together, make you understand too, I wrote the exam once and I passed, there were people in my set that we thought they wouldn’t but they did. Go back if you still have the time, get the certificate and go back to your business."

Lady relocates to Nigeria to work as a nurse

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was living in the UK decided it was time for her to move back to Nigeria and pick up a job.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said she moved to Abuja where she is going to be working at a hospital.

She disclosed that she is a qualified nurse but did not mention if she was working in the UK before deciding to return home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng