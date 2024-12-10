A video of two beautiful Nigerian sisters dancing with so much energy inside a shrine has sparked mixed reactions online

In the intriguing video, the young girls were seeing dancing to a viral beat while filming themselves inside the shrine

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A captivating video of two young Nigerian sisters showing their energetic dance moves within a shrine setting has caused a frenzy online.

The siblings' performance was captured on camera as they enthusiastically danced without any fear.

Sisters trend online after dancing in shrine Photo credit: @babyvicky546/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sisters dance energetically inside shrine

In the video posted on TikTok by one of the sisters, @babyvicky546, the duo's energy and impressive dance skills were on full display.

However, the video's setting, a shrine, sparked controversy among social media users who came across the clip.

While some viewers praised the sisters' carefree spirit and talent, others expressed concern and criticism regarding the location chosen for the dance.

"Mood with my kid sis," the video's caption read.

Reactions as sisters dance inside shrine

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@𝐃 𝐀 𝐕 𝐈 𝐃 said:

"Abeg try deyy tag your sister so that we go deyy know who to deyy avoid."

@Big Saro asked:

"Shey ShopRite bread go make sense with those fanta?"

@Annie said:

"Juju Dey enjoy ohh see Fanta everywhere."

@Last_kid22 said:

"See as queen mother daughters looks hungry."

@King París said:

"Afar relax oooo Una get Gas for shrine. The Gods is cooking."

@law_Breaker asked:

"Una don upgrade from street challenge to shrine challenge neh?"

@Goodlife more money said:

"Nor allow the juju vex for you and your mother oo."

@december__23__ said:

"Seh all this gods dey drink Fanta. No one talk about the Fanta."

@OSAKPOLOR added:

"Una nor dey put the Fanta for junction again abeg make una start to Dey put am before hungry do me wetin nor good."

Watch the video below:

Lady dances inside old-looking house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a lady showing off her dance moves inside her old-looking house sparked mixed comments from netizens.

Some people who watched it tackled her over the condition of her house, while others encouraged her and wrote kind words.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng