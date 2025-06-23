Linc Edochie's wife Yinka has detailed her experience after her phone number was shared online

Actor Linc Edochie's new wife, Yinka, has returned to social media after her phone number was shared online.

Legit.ng previously reported that May Edochie's fans and supporters shared Yinka's phone number after their favourite's contact was posted online.

In a recent update, Yinka shared how she was protected from the death threat messages she received.

Yinka, who opened up on health struggles, revealed that a blood clot was found in her cervical spine, which she suggested was the reason behind the headaches she has been experiencing.

According to Linc's wife, the headache came suddenly and worsened to the point where she could no longer bear the pain. She stated that it might be a spiritual attack.

Yinka, who revealed she has since changed her phone number, added that she is now okay following medical care.

Sharing a picture of her with a cervical collar, Yinka wrote,

"So while the nasty bullies were sending death threats to my phone. I was in the hospital after experiencing the worst pain in my right arm. A kind nurse held my phone and protected me from the messages till I got my phone number changed. A blood clot was found in my C-spine. This might explain the headaches and issues I have been experiencing. It came on suddenly and got worse till the pain was so excruciating. This may be a spiritual attack (those who don’t believe in this excuse me).I have never been so proud of the hospital I have worked in, over twenty years and still counting . I got the best care in the Emergency room. Awesome doctors who I had worked with in the past. They actually made me cry. The best neurosurgeons, spine doctors, infectious desease. They collaborated and went into action. I have had 3 MRI’s since yesterday. To those who wished me death, I defied death all glory be the God. I am doing great. I am so glad for the privilege of great medical care. Please continue to pray for me," she wrote.

The post Linc Edochie's wife shared as she dropped update on her health is below:

Reactions to Linc Edochie's wife's update

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as Yinka's fans prayed for her. Read the comments below:

olubunmiain reacted:

"Sister Yinka,you are covered with the blood of Jesus and healed by His stripes."

life_builders1 reacted:

"The Lord will perfect all that concerns you, sis❤️. Hang in there, and focus more on what makes you happy. The Lord will not forsake his own."

edithokoye0096 commented:

"Just imagine!!! These urchins do not know what someone could be battling with, all they do is harrass people everywhere cos of someone that does not care about them. Get well soon."

terence_patricia_chiamaka reacted:

"I am so sorry for everything you are going through Auntie Yinks😢 I hope you get well soon Love you momma."

May Edochie ignores Yinka's drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie ignored Yinka's online drama by sharing photos and videos from her latest trip to the United Kingdom.

The mother of three expressed gratitude and excitement, describing herself as being "up in the clouds, far away from the noise and beyond the ordinary."

She invited her fans to join her in celebrating the milestone, and they responded with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and praise for her resilience.

