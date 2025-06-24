A Nigerian lady who attended her ex's wedding looking happy returned with tears in her eyes at the end of the day

The lady was very happy as she dressed up neatly and looked elegant when she went to the wedding

However, the story had changed when she returned because she was seen crying emotionally in private

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who decided to attend her ex-boyfriend's wedding.

The lady appeared happy and joyful as she dressed up beautifully and headed for the nuptial event.

However, she wasn't so happy when she returned as she was spotted crying in the video shared on TikTok by @babydaddya1.

The video is captioned:

"How I attended by ex's wedding vs how it ended."

While some people said she should have stayed away from the wedding to maintain her peace of mind, others told her not to cry.

Also, some people in the comment section shared their own experiences after attending their ex's wedding.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady attends her ex's wedding

@Ellawizzy001 said:

"What are you crying for darling? I attended my Ex wedding (traditional and white wedding), I was part of the bridesmaid and child dedication. I don't see reason for the tears, just be happy for him and believe your own husband will come.me i don't dwell in the past or let little things bother me, he didn't work for us, doesn't means I won't be happy for you. Your own husband will come my dear."

@TENSION said:

"Na brotherhood contribute money for him make he shock you."

@Adams_fuzzy said:

"This is the true meaning that nothing bad go do your ex."

@oriade05 said:

"Make she check herself now no man I repeat no man will ever leave a good woman for another woman."

@KUDIRAT said:

"That moment when them said you may now kiss the bride na she burst into tears. I was there too."

@ZADDY said:

"My ex go cry blood for my own wedding, she think say life na Yoruba movie wey she deh watch."

@holler3m said:

"Why will you attend his wedding despite what he did to you. Love is wicked sha."

@Lilly Robinson said:

"If den dey tell you make una no dey cheat una no dey hear, una dey claim baddies up and down, your ex choose peace of mind."

@Taiwogreen said:

"Have come across your crying video with different storyline....aunty which one we go believe."

