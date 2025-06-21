A man's family's tiffin service indirectly saved 80 doctors from becoming victims of the Air India aeroplane crash on June 12

However, he tragically lost his 52-year-old mother and his two-year-old daughter, who were at the mess building where the plane crashed into

Flight AI-171 crash claimed the lives of over 250 people, including 12 crew members, and plunged families into mourning

Ravi Thakor, a tiffin delivery man, is mourning as he lost his 52-year-old mother, Sarla Thakor, and two-year-old daughter, Aadhya, in the deadly Air India plane crash, after indirectly saving the lives of 80 doctors.

According to a Times of India report, Ravi and his family have been faithfully serving tiffin, a light meal, to doctors at the Ahmedabad Civic Hospital for the past 15 years.

Ravi Thakor lost his mother and two-year-old daughter in the Air India aeroplane crash. Photo Credit: ABC News, Times of India

Source: UGC

The lives of 80 doctors were unknowingly saved because they stayed back to have their tiffins instead of returning to the hostel mess, where the plane crashed.

Ravi and his family cook the food they sell at the hostel mess on the BJ Medical College campus, Times of India reports.

On the day of the crash, Ravi, his wife named Lalita, his father named Prahlad Thakor, and a relative began delivering tiffin carriers to doctors working in the wards, leaving behind his mother and daughter.

By 1:40 pm, Ravi heard a loud blast and saw black smoke rising from the hostel mess area. They rushed to the hostel mess, but were denied entry by police officers and others.

"She (his little daughter) would have cried to come with us. So, we quietly stepped out when she was calm," Ravi said amid tears.

He continued:

"It was routine work: fill the containers, deliver the food, wash the utensils, and prepare for the next day. But we knew that we would not be able to carry Aadhya around as we made heavy deliveries in the heat."

A few days later, DNA samples confirmed that his mother and daughter were part of the casualties.

Ravi Thakor lost his two-year-old daughter in the Air India plane crash. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Times of India

Source: Getty Images

People react to Ravi's 'effort' and losses

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's situation below:

Sudeep Kumar Brahma said:

"So sad to hear this. May God ɓless them."

Jenefa Selwyn said:

"Heartbreaking to hear this .. May God give strengthen to this couple."

Deepak Ramchandra Khathuria said:

"Man proposes God disposes.

"God bless you. Give you strength to bear the loss irreparable. #RaviThakorTiffin services."

Aaisha Khan said:

"Sad 😔. Lives are important no matter anyone's. We feel as if our family members left us...

"Death is not in our hands. But now on we can live peacefully."

Paula Ann Alley Gomez said:

"So so sad!!!

"Just a reminder - we don't know when our time is up — it could be any moment —

"So take time to.

"Be nice, to treat everyone with respect, irrespective of caste, religion, etc."

Neranjan Sen Senavirathne said:

"This is the best example of Everyone is important in society, no matter their job — we all have a role that matters."

Manisha Mathur said:

"Very sad and tragic may the pour soul Rest in peace Om Shanti 🙏🏻😢."

Law student dies in Air India crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a law student had lost her life in the deadly Air India aeroplane crash.

The 21-year-old Exeter University student was originally scheduled to return to London on May 20, but changed her return date to be with her family.

People gathered at the Umiya Mata temple in Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat, India, to mourn the young scholar. It is noteworthy that the young lady had flown home on March 27 to surprise her father on his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng