The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India, Campbell Wilson, has lamented the tragic crash of the company's airplane

The CEO maintained that the airline takes seriously the safety of passengers, noting that the crashed plane was well maintained

According to him, the two engines of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed and killed 241 people, were last maintained in March and April

Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson has written a letter to the customers of the airline to reassure them of the company's commitment to safety.

This is coming after the airline's flight AI171 crashed and killed 241 people on board and 34 people on the ground.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says the company maintained its aircraft well. Photo credit: Times of India and Air India.

Source: UGC

In the letter, the CEO lamented the tragic incident and stated that the company was fully aware of the extent of suffering relatives of victims must have gone through due to the trauma.

His words:

"We are reaching out with heavy hearts following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, 2025. The loss of 241 passengers and crew members, along with 34 people on the ground, has left us all in deep sorrow. Words cannot express the pain we feel for the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event. We are fully committed to doing all we can to support the families impacted and are also working closely with authorities to understand the cause of this tragedy. Our thoughts are with everyone touched by this loss."

Last engine maintenance of crashed plane

He went on to outline the last time the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was maintained.

According to him, the last major check of the airplane was in June 2023, and the next one was scheduled to happen in December 2025.

He said the two engines were overhauled in March and April 2025. He said:

"Our Aircraft: The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight. These are the facts as we know them today. We, together with the entire aviation industry, await the official investigation report to understand more."

The CEO noted that it was a challenging time for the airline and customers as well especially those affected by the tragedy.

He noted:

"This is a challenging time for all of us. We are grateful for your support, and your understanding that safety must always come first. Your trust means everything to us, so if you have any questions or need assistance, please don't hesitate to contact us through our customer support channels."

CEO Campbell Wilson says Air India maintains its aircraft well. Photo credit: X/Air India.

Source: Twitter

Six dead after plane crashes in USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mother and her little child who had just undergone life-saving surgery were inside the plane that crashed in Philadelphia earlier in the year.

This is the second plane crash in a matter of days in the US after a military Black Hawk flew into a civilian aircraft in Washington DC.

Donald Trump has reacted to both tragic events that claimed many lives while investigations have been launched fully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng