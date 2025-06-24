Five passengers and two crew members on Air India flight AI 130 from London to Mumbai fell ill on Monday, June 23, 2025

Five passengers and two crew members on board an Air India flight from London to Mumbai, India, fell ill on Monday, June 23, 2025

During flight AI 130, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, the affected individuals experienced symptoms of illness, including dizziness and nausea, while airborne.

In the process, one of the Air India cabin crew members who was on the flight also collapsed, causing a health scare at 35,000 feet above the ground.

According to the Times of India, the cause of the incident was being probed, as poor oxygen supply or food poisoning may cause dizziness and nausea on flights.

Air India has confirmed the situation, stating that the flight landed safely and the affected persons had been examined.

The airline also confirmed that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the discomfort during the trip.

A statement by Air India read:

“On board flight AI-130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight. The flight landed safely in Mumbai, where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance.

"After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator."

Air India plane crash still under probe

The health scare comes days after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, which threw lots of households into mourning

The Air India plane, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India.

An Air India plane crashes near the airport in Ahmedabad and exploded in a fireball, killing 241 people on board on June 12, 2025. Photo: Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

The aircraft, which was supposed to land at London’s Gatwick airport, crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad and exploded in a fireball, killing 241 people on board, with only one survivor, Vishwash Ramesh.

An investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the plane crash, which has thrown many families into mourning.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

