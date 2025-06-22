A Nigerian man has shared a video showing a forest located in Ijegba, Abeokuta, where Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka lives

In the trending video, the young man showed the entrance to his residence and gave a brief background about the forest area

Social media users who came across the interesting video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A video showing the forest surrounding the home of renowned Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka in Ijegba, Abeokuta, has caught the attention of many netizens.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, captured a thick forest with a narrow pathway leading to the entrance of the property.

Visuals from Professor Wole Soyinka's house in Ijegba forest. Photo credit: Brittle paper, Big Sky/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wole Soyinka's home in forest trends

A TikTok user identified as @fiendarchfiend1 posted the video online and it quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments.

He mentioned that the house was located in a forest area and expressed surprise that Wole Soyinka lived there .

Speaking further, he noted that there were many mansions and apartments within the forest, but it was hard to believe unless you enter the forest.

In his words:

"Nobody can believe this is where Professor Wole Soyinka is living. They don't born you well to enter that forest without involving Wole Soyinka. As they told me about the apartment in the forest, they said; there’s a lot of mansion and apartments in there but nobody can believe that unless you enter the forest!! If you think I’m joking you can do some research, cow must not enter or else it will be handed if any cow trespassing."

It was gathered that Professor Soyinka had envisioned a private home that would coexist with the surrounding forest, without causing any disturbance to the environment.

Following his Nobel Prize win in 1986, he extended his vision to include facilities for scholars and artists.

Wole Soyinka's house in Ijegba forest leaves man in awe. Photo credit: Brittle paper.

Source: UGC

The construction of the property was carefully planned to ensure the long-term prosperity of both his home and the Ijegba Forest.

This initiative led to the launch of the Ijegba Reforestage Project, which aimed to promote environmental architecture and harmony with nature.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Professor Wole Soyinka's forest home

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Nimithestylist said:

"Yes there is a lot of apartments there,even library is also there,I remember going there during his 87th birthday. Time flies oo I remember having sleepless nights writing an essay on “corruption a battle for the act” so I can see wole Soyinka and it worth it proudly Abeokuta grammar school student."

@Melaninpop said:

"Been to his house twice, you can’t take 2 steps without seeing an artwork, man has a whole stage for stage performances."

@_Baby Jasmine said:

"The forest looks scary but I can assure you when you step in, you will feel so safe. Have been there thrice during his birthday."

@DizzleofEkt said:

"Life so private I live so close to his house. The forest is called Ijegba forest or Igbo Soyinka in ilungun axis, kenta housing estate, Abeokuta."

@olawealth_231 said:

"Baba nah ogbanje even those politicians no fit whine him never person wey Dey come out for public say him be cult."

@Temi-Tayo said:

"Been there before even from that entrance u will still trek like 1hr before getting to his house."

@official_flakkyb said:

"I have once passed tru that place (as an Alumni of FUNAAB) and the aged man I was with told me Wole Soyinka then doesn’t like to hear people voice/noise was the reason why he chose to stay in that forest alone. Not sure if he is still there tho."

@cute_but_psycho said:

"Since he’s a writer na, he needs a cool place to think very well and bring out something meaningful so it pays him that’s why he’s living there."

@Toyyibah_Oyindamola reacted:

"He once invited my school to his birthday when I was in secondary school. The place looks scary but I can assure you of maximum safety!"

@Hair baddie said:

"How does his staying in the forest contribute to the growth of the country. Abi no be this same man protest during Goodluck regime Abeg."

@Hardex added:

"Yes that's the village I came from and we villagers use to enter there very well even we use to go and greet him sometimes if he's around."

Man flaunts his unique-looking house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man captured the attention of netizens on TikTok with a video showing his newly built bungalow.

In a video, he captured the building process of the house from the beginning stage until the house was completed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng