A Nigerian man has shared the painful circumstances surrounding his 26-year-old sister's demise

In a video, he recounted how she asked his mother a strange question and immediately after his mother replied, his sister lost her life

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video on TikTok penned condolence messages in the comments

The sudden and tragic demise of a 26-year-old Nigerian lady has broken the hearts of her family members and netizens.

In an emotional clip posted via TikTok, her grieving brother recounted the final moments of his sister's life.

Man shares last words of late sister

Identified on TikTok as @flammzy1, the heartbroken man lamented over the circumstances surrounding his sister's untimely death.

According to him, his sister's life came to an end shortly after she threw a strange question to her mother.

In the early hours of May 27th, she asked her mother the time, and after receiving a response, she shouted "Jesus" before falling asleep, and never woke up again.

"She slept on Monday 26th May and on 27th around 3am she asked my mum what the time was and when my mum told her, she just shouted Jesus and slept off and never wake up. Lazy girl. I miss you Urenna," her brother narrated.

Reactions as man mourns 26-year-old sister

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking post.

@jemimaa_xx reacted:

"Her last words are so mysterious. RIP Angel."

@Queency said:

"Same thing happened to me when I was sick in 2021 I woke up in the middle of the night and ask my mom what the time is, but she asked me if there’s any problem, I told her that I want to check on my siblings from there I started touching my siblings body, omg my mama carry bible nd start praying nd crying at the same time from there my dad and my siblings woke up and join her, during then my whole body was getting cold I wasn’t feeling my body anymore, my mom noticed and jack me up from the bed carried me on her laps and start pouring holy water on me, after some minutes I started feeling my body back again through their noise, prayers and also their presence."

@Arike said:

"Not me seeing this and my mom is currently sick i no wan loose that woman make una pray for me abeg."

@GIFTED~LOLA said:

"I asked for the time too immediately I delivered my child I was told 3am, I don’t know what happened after but I saw myself claiming a ladder going to join some group of people putting on white then I was stopped by someone who spoke to me and pushed my ladder back, I fell and woke up and I was told it been days, I couldn’t recognize anyone for days. Glory be to God."

@Favy Exclusive said:

"I always wake up around 3am to wee, and check time untop, and also sleep back and wake up in the morning. Because greater is he that is in me than he that is in the world."

@AREVZITA commented:

"I'm a Catholic, and I think waking up by 3am always is divine, when I wake up by 3am i pray my divine mercy chaplet. Catholics would understand."

@sparkles added:

"When I was in the hospital with my dad, he wakes up every night asking about time, my mum told one of her friend about it and she warned us never to tell him the time, the same night he woke up and was asking about time we refused telling him. He hissed and slept back, my dad slowly got better and was discharged."

