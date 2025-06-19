A young Nigerian man has shared his happiness on social media after receiving a mail from Opay regarding an award

According to the young man, he received the mail after reporting a transfer of N10 million that was mistakenly sent to his account

The details of the mail were shared online and it left the young man feeling happy about being honest and protecting his integrity

A Nigerian man, Bassey George Nkanu, has been nominated for Opay's Transparent Customer's Award after reporting a mistaken transfer of N10 million to his account.

The excited man, who was recognised for his integrity, received an email from Opay Financial Service informing him that he had made it to the final round of the award.

Man recognised for reporting N10 million mistaken transfer

Identified on X as @Upsite6, the excited man shared the email online, narrating that he had reported the error to Opay's customer service support shortly after it occurred on June 11.

According to his post, this was not the first time he returned mistaken transactions to their rightful owners, having done so several times since 2021.

In his words:

"Someone, Named; Abigail Oluwatosin, mistakenly transferred ₦10 million naira' a service fee of N553 to my Opay account; by mistake. Date; Wed , 11th June, 2025, Merely a week now. I reported it back to OPAY Customer Service Support, to Reverse it back to the owner account. These act of kindness are absolutely 10 times I reversed unknown transactions from my opay account, since 2021.

"This one has turned to a greater blessings from God. Now I have received an official letter from Opay Financial Service, tonight. The moment I just on! my Mobile Data, I got surprised, I'm really happy as same time on tears of Joy. Integrity, Self-discipline and Contentment; are my greater sources of strength. I Thank God. JOE."

The email from Opay praised the young man's honesty, stating that his actions had truly impressed the company.

He has been invited to an interview as a finalist for the award, scheduled to take place on June 22.

The mail read:

"Dear Bassey George Nkanu, we are excited to invite you to an interview as a finalist for Opay's Transparent Customer's Award. Your honesty in reporting the mistaken transfer on June 11, 2025 truly impressed us. Join us for an interview on Saturday, June 22, 2025. Details will follow. We look forward to meeting you."

Reactions as man displays mail from Opay

Nigerians stormed the comments section react to the trending post.

Daniel Udeme said:

"God bless you for your integrity. More good things will locate you."

Tzee Solace reacted:

"Can you send me a DM."

Timilehin Familusi reacted:

"Commendable."

Sammy G said:

"Great. Man keep it up."

Joy Oseji reacted:

"You're a true legacy. Keep it up."

Ordu Chinyere reacted:

"It’s truly good to know that people of integrity still lives on. These are things I love to see. Well done, I commend you."

Cooking in nature commented:

"Wise move, God bless you."

Village boi added:

"God bless you."

See the post below:

