K1 De Ultimate has responded to rumours suggesting that his marriage to Emmanuella has come to an end

In an exclusive interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus, he clarified that the tension stemmed from his wife’s attempts to set certain rules

Following his comments, fans expressed their support for the couple, praying for the strength and longevity of their relationship

Legendary music artist King Wasiu Aayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has finally addressed the ongoing controversy regarding his marriage.

Anonymous blogger Gistlover had claimed that all was not well in the Fuji icon’s household, alleging that Emmanuella had been chased out of the house and had gone on vacation.

K1 De Uitimate talks about his former wife Titi Marshal, whiling reacting to allegation of crashed marriage. Photo credit@emmanuelleversmiling

The blogger also suggested that the superstar who recently linked up with Davido was planning to marry another wife to replace her.

In an exclusive interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus, K1 De Ultimate chose to keep the details of his marriage private, stating that he would focus on his business and the major projects he is currently working on.

He confirmed that all was well with his marriage to Emmanuella, explaining that the only issue they faced was the rules being set within their relationship.

K1 revealed that he had advised Emmanuella to concentrate on her business, as he himself was focusing on his own.

Fans react to K1 De Uitimate's interview about his marriage. Photo credit@k1deultimate

However, he acknowledged her reaction to his advice. He also cleared the air regarding the rumours of a second wife, stating firmly that he had no intention of marrying another woman and that Emmanuella was his one and only wife. He emphasized that his previous wife, Titi Marshal, was "gone forever."

In a follow-up part of the interview, K1 denied the circulating rumours about a new wife, addressing claims linked to a viral video involving a lady.

He firmly stated that Emmanuella was his only wife. Fans had previously speculated about rivalry between Emmanuella and K1’s late ex-wife, Titi Marshal, particularly during the singer's mother's burial ceremony.

How fans reacted to K1 De Ultimate's interview

Here are comments about the interview as complied by Legit.ng below:

@diamond_foods_and_drinks commented:

"I said it right from time. But people wants to believe only what they want to believe."

@haddasahssecret shared:

"May God grant Emmanuella the grace to calm down."

@adepeju_o stated:

"This was the same way he denied having issues with Titi Marshal and also denied his intention to marry Emmanuella then……..the internet never forgets."

@zakarieeshat3 reacted:

"I wish most people can leave social media noise and concentrate on real life issues. Social media can make and break."

@_leeesah_ said:

"Emmanuella know but sadly, this is what she signed up for when she married him. What was she thinking? That he was going to be faithful to her? She is just a decorated wife."

K1 sings at wedding after losing mother

Legit.ng previously reported that the Fuji star recently buried his 105-year-old mother

However, hours after the burial, the music star was seen teary-eyed while performing at a wedding. The video went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

