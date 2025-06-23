Ramesh Chand Patel, a British man who had travelled to India to enjoy his favourite fruit, tragically died in the Air India plane crash on June 12

A British man, Ramesh Chand Patel, who visited India to eat his favourite fruit, died in the Air India plane crash that killed 241 people on board.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Family members mourn as Ramesh Chand Patel dies in a plane crash after visiting India to eat his favourite fruit. Photo: ANI, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by ANI News, Patel had always visited Gujarat in India, his home state, and had come to the country for just nine days.

Daughter mourns father killed in Air India crash

Patel’s daughter, Priti Pandya, stated the simple reason her father came to India at that particular time.

Pandya said:

“He came here last Tuesday-that is the 4th of June-just for 9 days. He just wants to come to eat the Jambura fruit. He didn't come back home.”

Pandya also shared how much her father loved coming to India.

She added:

"He comes every year to India. He loves India. He has a house in Gujarat. He and my mother open the house and come here for 6 weeks. Have a tiffin service and enjoy there. This time he just came to enjoy the fruit."

Family members share the last words of a British man who died in a plane crash after visiting India. Photo: ANI

Family shares last words with late father

Patel's daughter-in-law, Kajal Patel, said she spoke to him a few minutes before the fatal crash and shared his last words.

She said:

"Thursday morning, he rang me and then he said everything is okay. I also messaged him on both his phones, saying, 'I hope everything is okay. All your belongings are fine and safe journey.' He said, I won't ring you again. Everything is fine. Just relax. Don't worry about it. He still rang me again and said I am on the plane safely. It's on time. I said Okay, Dad, safe journey. See you in the evening."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

