Salmaben Vora, a 55-year-old Indian woman, died in a tragic plane crash while travelling to London on a six-month visa to support her pregnant daughter during childbirth

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hospital shortly after takeoff, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard

The woman's husband, Razzaq Vora, shared an emotional account of their farewell and how they heard about the crash on their way home

An Indian woman, Salmaben Vora, was among those who died in the plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people onboard.

The 55-year-old woman was travelling to London to help her pregnant daughter with the delivery.

Photo: PTI photo, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by NDTV, the woman was travelling to London ahead of her pregnant daughter’s delivery.

Husband mourns woman who died in plane crash

Salmaben, 55, has three children - two daughters and a son - who live in London.

The woman, a resident of Umreth town in India, got a 6-month visa to travel to London for her elder daughter’s delivery.

Salmaben’s husband, Razzaq Vora, said:

“She got a 6-month visa as our elder daughter is about to deliver. The family with whom our daughter stays in London had come to Ahmedabad. We had booked Salma's ticket with that family."

After seeing her off, the family was on its way back to Umreth when news of the devastating crash came in, her husband said with tears in his eyes.

Parents travelling for daughter’s graduation die in crash

Rajnikant Patel, 58, and his wife Divyaben, 54, had rescheduled their flight to surprise their daughter Dhvani at her convocation, but tragically died in the crash.

The couple travelled alongside the wife’s sister, Hemangi Ben, 58, and were supposed to travel on June 17, 2025.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashes shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12. Photo: Sam Panthaky

However, they moved their travel dates to surprise their 21-year-old daughter and spend more time with her.

She was expecting a family reunion for her convocation at Middlesex University on June 23, but instead, she received the devastating news of her parents' deaths.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run from the crash site but was injured.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

